5 ways Trump Administration worsened coronavirus pandemic
"Looks like by April, you know in theory... it miraculously goes away." Here’s how Trump and his administration have been doing more to worsen the situation as the coronavirus pandemic has swept the country. 🦠🇺🇸
Lack of testing
The president has seemed fixated on keeping case-numbers low. “I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship.”, Trump stated. For this reason, Trump didn't push for an increase in testing as far back as January, Politico reported. The CDC is now scrambling to make more tests available in the U.S.
The Oval Office address
When Trump addressed the nation on March 11, 2020 he mistakenly issued a total travel ban between the U.S. and Europe. “We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.”, Trump initially announced. The Department of Homeland Security had to quickly clarify the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens — but not before massive crowds attempting to get home gathered at European airports.
Constantly downplaying the crisis
For weeks, Trump downplayed the growing pandemic and claimed that the novel coronavirus would simply go away. “It may get bigger, it may get a little bigger, it may not get bigger at all. We’ll see what happens.”, he declared. He continued, ”The virus. They’re working hard, looks like by April — you know in theory, when it gets a little warmer it miraculously goes away. Hope that’s true.” He also said, “Essentially we’ve only had 15 and a lot of that’s because I called it early. So we are hopefully getting lower from that number but let’s see what happens into the future.” Bolstered by a similar narrative on Fox News, some Americans failed to see the virus as a serious threat.
Dissolving and defunding key departments
Back in May 2018, the Trump administration dissolved the team in charge of pandemic response. Additionally, his 2021 budget proposal would cut CDC funding by 15% and slash $3 billion out of global health programs.
Taking away food stamps from thousands
On April 1, the Trump administration plans to kick roughly 700,000 people off of SNAP by enacting work requirements for the benefit known as the food stamp program. This will happen as the economy and small businesses take a massive hit.
Brut.
Nevin S.42 minutes
you leftards are pathetic cancerous flogs- whaterver it takes to bring down and spread your negativity about Trump- you people are sick
DeBear C.an hour
thanks to USA for delivering more of it to Australia due to it being way more widespread than reported and people not being aware they were bringing it back
Steven W.an hour
Blame game on Trump get a life you demo losers ,and what has Congress and Nancy done .... nothing
Joseph B.an hour
He will blame everyone else.
Julius B.2 hours
https://time.com/4654658/trump-white-house-no-integrity/
Chandra S.2 hours
It amazes me how people are still defending him Literally he can do anything and his cult followers will support him 😲 so scary
Veronica C.2 hours
Sick
Karen Z.2 hours
DISGUSTING DEPLORABLE
Steven S.2 hours
America deserves this buffoon, too bad the rest of the world has to put up with it.
Josephine K.2 hours
He should check whether he has a brain in the right place first ... and the people who elected such Buffon to run a country like USA.. I still did not get over that in the first place 🙄🥴
Jeremy M.2 hours
Another CNN ! LIES LIES LIES
Paul R.2 hours
un génie
Joshua C.2 hours
It;s idiots like you that worsen the situation !!!!