Bernie Sanders vs. Elizabeth Warren on female candidates

Bernie Sanders might not know if women can win elections. Elizabeth Warren is sure who does most of the losing...men.

01/15/2020 7:03 AMupdated: 01/15/2020 2:11 PM
9 comments

  • Mashid T.
    an hour

    Men are so threatened by strong women!!She is so freaking smart! Wow

  • Richard E.
    2 hours

    TERM WOMEN NON GENERIC IF YOU WOULD HAVE ASKED IF ALEXANDIA OCASIO CORTEZ COULD ONE DAY BE PRESIDENT . HE WOULD HAVE SAID YES OF COURSE.

  • Analisa L.
    3 hours

    Division amongst the sexes , races isn’t going to get America anywhere ...... cover the real issues not this nonsense .

  • Sandro T.
    5 hours

    What a disgraceful headline. Has BRUT joined the ranks of the corporate state?

  • David R.
    6 hours

    "Bernie Sanders might not know if a woman can become president..." This is what your headline reads while he states that for in excess of 30 years he has said he believes it can happen. This is how to lose credit Brut.

  • Hope C.
    7 hours

    I agree that this is a waste of time. We need to hear about the issues. It`s important to get Trump out of the White House.

  • Olina F.
    7 hours

    cnn sucks here!

  • Sam G.
    8 hours

    godfuckingdammit! Why does the media have to try and pin them against eachother!!!!!

  • Lawrence E.
    8 hours

    w-WARREN IS A POLITICAL ANIMAL, A FLAG BLOWING IN THE WIND AND WHICHEVER WAY THAT WIND BLOWS, SO SHE GOES. CHECK HER RECORD, SHE LIES.