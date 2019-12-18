Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

How do Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders' policies compare? Here are 6 key differences.
11 comments
Rich R.2 hours
What’s to stop the rich from moving their money out of the country, along with their businesses?
Gail S.5 hours
Both are liars........cannot believe a word they say.
Jeffrey V.11 hours
Can't stand either one....if either one won the presidency they would kill this country....
Soren J.11 hours
Warren's math doesn't make sense to me. Sanders proposals have overall been much better explained. The major difference to me which is not mentioned in this video is the way that Sanders is running his campaign. He is the organizer in chief. He is running a campaign like a well oiled grassroots machine and counts on his volunteers to continue organizing into his presidency to get change accomplished on a wide scale on the national and local level. No candidate in history has done this. That's why he gets my vote.
Alex T.14 hours
Elizabeth is just a republican with face of democrat
Shirley G.16 hours
and warren and sanders pocket will be lined with more money just you wait and see
Bllinda B.18 hours
Both are full of S*
Marco M.18 hours
I like Warren. She’s a warrior. Sanders sounds like a grumpy grandpa...just my opinion. Lol
Linda V.20 hours
Imagine what the landscape would look like if Warren got behind Sanders. Our Democractic nominee has to be able to withstand the GOP onslaught which will be savage and relentless. Warren has a couple of missteps that the GOP will attack. She would have a very, very difficult time contolling controlling the narrative and the ability to stay on message. This is an important distinction between the two. Sanders can defeat Trump! We need Warren to get behind him.
David F.20 hours
TAXATION IS THEFT
Cengiz H.20 hours
🇹🇷🔞Borcunu kapatmak isteyen , kirasını ödemek isteyen , fatura borcu vs. ödemek isteyen , kredi kartı ekstresini ödemek isteyen , ve kazanmak isteyenler ; yapmanız gereken sadece MESAJ ATMAKTIR. 👍📩