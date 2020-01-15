First day on the street: Reggie's story

Seven years ago, he was homeless after a layoff. Today, he's running the drop-in center for the homeless that helped him.
12 comments
Akua N.an hour
🙏🏿❤❤❤👏👏👏👏👏
Mary O.2 hours
blessings to you as you pay it forward💙💙
Женечка О.2 hours
God bless you
Onita P.2 hours
God is so good.
Susan T.2 hours
A true human being God bless you ❤
Jane B.3 hours
That's brilliant news. Well done.
Lynn T.3 hours
❤
Brut3 hours
To learn more about Charlie's Place: https://charliesplacedc.org/
Caryn G.3 hours
That's beautiful and its wonderful how god showed you you're beautiful inside and out
Justin M.3 hours
I hope he's out of the tuff times and back on his feet able to help others with his experiences now god bless the man and all homeless people who struggle with homelessness it's not easy
Compli C.4 hours
hes handsome. great story
Khan S.4 hours
great!!