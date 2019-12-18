back

Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

A Croatian mother and the son she raised in America share what it’s like to immigrate to and grow up in the U.S.

12/18/2019 11:19 AM
5 comments

  • Vanja R.
    17 hours

    Hahahahaha Halloween is bad taste, as a Serbian I completely agree :D

  • Vlatka B.
    21 hours

    Croatia is a lot of things but dark and poor is not one of them. We are not a rich country, that's for sure, but at this point, I think it's a better place to live than the USA.

  • Rosaria M.
    21 hours

  • Shango G.
    a day

    All white american are immigrants from Europe, who wipe out the Indians for their land .

  • Cengiz H.
    a day

