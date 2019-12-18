Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

A Croatian mother and the son she raised in America share what it’s like to immigrate to and grow up in the U.S.
5 comments
Vanja R.17 hours
Hahahahaha Halloween is bad taste, as a Serbian I completely agree :D
Vlatka B.21 hours
Croatia is a lot of things but dark and poor is not one of them. We are not a rich country, that's for sure, but at this point, I think it's a better place to live than the USA.
Rosaria M.21 hours
,
Shango G.a day
All white american are immigrants from Europe, who wipe out the Indians for their land .
Cengiz H.a day
🇹🇷 Borcunu kapatmak isteyen , kirasını ödemek isteyen , fatura borcu vs. ödemek isteyen , kredi kartı ekstresini ödemek isteyen , ve kazanmak isteyenler ; yapmanız gereken sadece MESAJ ATMAKTIR. 👍📩💸,