Joe Manchin defends citizens over Wall Street
"It seems like we're more focused on the big corporations and in the health care of Wall Street than we are in the health care of the people in rural America and Main Street." Sen. Joe Manchin explained Democratic concerns about the coronavirus relief bill.
03/24/2020 4:40 PMupdated: 03/24/2020 4:41 PM
2 comments
Chris C.15 minutes
Wow and this guy’s a democrat too
Mark D.31 minutes
Maybe you should have had a back bone during the impeachment trial.