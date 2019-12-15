back

Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

This is how two very different presidents honor the country's most accomplished athletes. Notice anything? 😂

12/15/2019 12:58 PM
  • 59

42 comments

  • Dora S.
    an hour

    It will be funny if it was not sad

  • Judge D.
    an hour

    The difference between having style and class,, Obama No class ..no style..Trump

  • Diana O.
    2 hours

    Tiger Woods looks so uncomfortable 🤣🤣🤣

  • Bakhtear M.
    3 hours

    Big differences between them 2 Intelligent Respectable Enjoyment of speech mr Obama. Other one TRUMP Simply a Dodgy man.

  • Rodney P.
    6 hours

    For this situation I kind of think both of them handled it pretty good I'm not a trump fan but it didn't do anything bad I thought he was okay it's not bad

  • VO M.
    6 hours

    Trump reads from what's written...0bama speaks directly

  • Bryan L.
    8 hours

    I can't wait to taste the liberal tears in 2020.

  • Sassie K.
    9 hours

    Why is Trump so jealous of Obama that he constantly compares things Obama did to himself and always tries to make it seem like he was better? I don’t get why he targets Obama and not any other Democratic President. JFK for example.

  • John R.
    10 hours

    A Taco Truck would be far better than cold burgers

  • Mark T.
    12 hours

    What exactly are you doing here with this?

  • Brian S.
    12 hours

    Obama was such a douche

  • Juan J.
    13 hours

    Trump....🤢🤮

  • Rafael D.
    13 hours

    El mismo presidente q libero al asesino Oscar Lopez....

  • Michael P.
    15 hours

    Class act

  • Kkshi C.
    17 hours

    Copy and paste

  • Casey L.
    20 hours

    Trump looks like an idiot The man has no idea how to be with people He a fumbling fool

  • Wade L.
    a day

    The majority of the people are clowns just like Trump. The Athletes come to the White House to Eat Burger King & Wendy's. You Mf are crazy just like him. All y'all can say is unemployment. At the end of the day it's all about white & black. Now your on people is tired of your President. # Cut Throat.

  • Tyrone D.
    a day

    Seasoned and unseasoned chicken.

  • Don W.
    a day

    Obama only used I over and over and over. All about him.

  • Jerry O.
    a day

    Trump 2020