Sanders and Warren's shifting relationship

The Warren-Sanders relationship: how it went from hot to cold.
12 comments
Tabithah P.30 minutes
It is almost impossible for me to believe he would say that in the first place. Entirely out of his character. She needs to give the context cuz right now I'm not buying it.
Davon R.40 minutes
Bernie’s reaction is priceless. I don’t know about Eliz anymore though this seems like she won’t be winning this one.
Davon R.41 minutes
LOL
Don H.41 minutes
Their are probably not many long term real friendships in politics.
Wendy H.an hour
Looks like she is stirring up trouble. We've had enough of that type of politician to last a lifetime or more.
Patricia B.an hour
You are a liar Pocahontas!
Patricia B.an hour
Two frauds.
Anu K.an hour
Democrats funny, useless idiots Hope Trump will be President again
Nicole S.an hour
She should've come out for Bernie last election. What she is doing now is just causing a wedge. Ridiculous.
Joan C.an hour
there are MUCH bigger issues needing to be discussed. Environment, healthcare, prescriptions, war, military. So, drop this one.
Talia F.an hour
Between them - we have bigger fish to fry
Sonja S.an hour
Warren needs to STOP, She just lost me