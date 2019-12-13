The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

President Trump’s favorite tactics to discredit the impeachment inquiry

The call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky was "perfect"

President Donald Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has triggered an impeachment inquiry. Since then, the president has made a series of inaccurate claims about his phone call with Zelensky, which he calls “perfect.”

No quid pro quo

On the same day that members of Congress learned of a whistleblower complaint that would trigger impeachment hearings, President Donald Trump uttered 12 words that he claims establish his innocence. “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”

It’s a hoax

While impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries again that a ‘Hoax’ occurring against him. Similar to the “Witch-hunt” claims the president makes on a regular basis. “I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax. You know, the great hoax. They call it the "impeachment hoax." And that's really worked out incredibly well. It's a scam," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez. "The people are disgusted."

Blaming the Bidens

Hunter Biden, acknowledging that his family name created business opportunities, rejected assertions by President Donald Trump that he did anything wrong by engaging in foreign work in Ukraine and China. But Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, conceded that he failed to take into account potential implications for his father's political career.

Questioning the whistleblower

The whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions on Ukraine remains a figure of mystery and controversy as spotlights switch on and public hearings of key impeachment witnesses begin in the House.

Brut.