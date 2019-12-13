The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry
Calling his call with Ukraine "perfect," denying quid pro quo, blaming the Bidens... President Trump has come up with many tactics to discredit the impeachment inquiry.
President Trump’s favorite tactics to discredit the impeachment inquiry
The call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky was "perfect"
President Donald Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has triggered an impeachment inquiry. Since then, the president has made a series of inaccurate claims about his phone call with Zelensky, which he calls “perfect.”
No quid pro quo
On the same day that members of Congress learned of a whistleblower complaint that would trigger impeachment hearings, President Donald Trump uttered 12 words that he claims establish his innocence. “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”
It’s a hoax
While impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries again that a ‘Hoax’ occurring against him. Similar to the “Witch-hunt” claims the president makes on a regular basis. “I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax. You know, the great hoax. They call it the "impeachment hoax." And that's really worked out incredibly well. It's a scam," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez. "The people are disgusted."
Blaming the Bidens
Hunter Biden, acknowledging that his family name created business opportunities, rejected assertions by President Donald Trump that he did anything wrong by engaging in foreign work in Ukraine and China. But Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, conceded that he failed to take into account potential implications for his father's political career.
Questioning the whistleblower
The whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions on Ukraine remains a figure of mystery and controversy as spotlights switch on and public hearings of key impeachment witnesses begin in the House.
Brut.
- 18.2k
- 125
- 178
141 comments
Marty M.4 hours
TRUMP 2020
Nuala W.5 hours
Trump lies about everyone and everything. Corrupt person.
Lawrence C.8 hours
I agree with President Trump
Terry S.8 hours
Maggot
Robert C.9 hours
Big deal so the House of Representatives is going to have a tantrum. 1. Will the Senate vote against Trump on the lack of tangible evidence on a charge that is a high crime? Was messing with Stormy a high crime. How long and how much money did we spend on that? 2. Did anyone prove Trump was using the Russians or they him? NO they did not or he would have been long gone. How much did we waste on that? Now we are playing with the Ukraine Money Laundering which has been going on for a long time, Yes Trump pointed out there was a gravy train of dirty money. wake up 1/3 of the money in the Russian economy is corruption and the Ukraine is one out let. And your democrats have been getting their share along with their share of the U.S. Aid money. So trump interrupted the Gravy Train. Heck yeah they are pissed off. If you and your buddies were making millions every year you would get together and find a way to get that bad old Trump out of office too once he had interrupted your money, Your would dig up dirt and make up dirt. Now I am not saying I like the guy or everything he does, or some major things he has done. Point is this is not a popularity contest with a swim suit competition. Name a high Crime Trump committed that has been proved not something that someone just disagrees with because not everyone agrees on everything and that means we should impeach every president because some portion of the populace either does not agree with him or her at the moment or is ignorant of a high crime in which case we can start arresting everyone because we all say or do something that someone disagrees with. Like eating meat and not vegetables, or how we should run a forest or dump out trash.
Derrel H.9 hours
What a fn idiot!
Dell C.10 hours
This dude is a moron
Donna L.11 hours
🤥🤥🤥😑
Rick K.11 hours
Trump is a Ranting, Raving, Lying Lunatic !!
Johnny B.12 hours
Trump is correct. No evidence or charge the democrats have nothing. In 2020 Trump wins by a Landslide and Republicans retake the House.
Beud S.12 hours
Then why did he have to write that six page letter???? LOL\
Eric F.13 hours
Trump embellishes. It wasn't perfect, but it definitely isn't the crap that the Democrats are trying to shovel.
Elder D.13 hours
mAN SHUT UP!!!
Kaz K.13 hours
You people and I mean you people are such sheep its sad
Kaz K.13 hours
Brut y'all are full of crap and you know it trump 2020 you can't stop it you hateful clowns
Thomas M.13 hours
shouldn,t obama ,, hilliary ..,, joe biden all be in trouble ,, wasn,t joe biden and his son that was doing the dirty dead that started all this ,, wasn,t it biden who threatened to withhold support unless someone was fired ,, which person was fired ,, but yet trump is the one in trouble ,,, lets impeach all democrats
Tom A.15 hours
Just like Adolph.
Chris H.15 hours
There is a video of Biden admitting what he did. How much evidence does it take?
Frank P.18 hours
trumpass blames everybody just like a 6 year old
Terry R.18 hours
Guess whos still your President.