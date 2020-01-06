back

The youngest child executed in America

Two girls walked off into the woods and never came back. A 14-year-old black boy was executed for their murder three months later. This is the story of George Stinney Jr.

  • Sam T.
    an hour

    What the hell is exonerateing them going to do now for them this legal system is so messed up you all murdered hundreds of innocent people and then say sorry doesn't work

  • Georgy R.
    2 hours

    There is a movie starring tom hanks based on a book by stephen king that is based on this incident....its called the green mile...

  • Mustafa G.
    2 hours

    Yeşil yoll