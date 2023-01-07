Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo: A love story

How did Lionel Messi meet Antonella ?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's love story began when they were just children. The two first met at the age of nine and eight, respectively, at the home of a mutual friend in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. Despite an awkward first meeting, the two eventually became friends and Messi found himself wanting to spend more time with her. The Life of Lionel Messi

As Messi's soccer career began to take off, he faced a setback when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder at the age of 11. Despite this, he continued to play and even wrote letters to Roccuzzo expressing his desire to one day be engaged to her. Meanwhile, Roccuzzo studied dental medicine. Instagram's most-liked post ever

When did Messi and Antonella get together ?

In 2005, a tragedy brought the couple even closer together. When Roccuzzo's friend passed away in a traffic accident, Messi flew back to be with her and offer his support. This event strengthened their bond and they eventually began dating in 2007, revealing their relationship to friends and family. Two years later, they went public with their relationship. The 2022 World Cup controversy, explained

Messi and Roccuzzo's love continued to grow as they welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012 and their second, Mateo, in 2015. They tied the knot in 2017 and had their third child, Ciro, in 2018. Despite Roccuzzo not being a big fan of soccer, she has always been a supportive wife, writing a heartfelt message to Messi when Argentina won the World Cup in 2022. The story of Kylian Mbappé