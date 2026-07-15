Brut attended Matthieu Blazy’s 2nd Chanel Haute Couture show.

Brut journalist Guillaume Macé attended Matthieu Blazy’s second Chanel Haute Couture show. Here are his notes from the runway: The collection drew inspiration from Jack and the Beanstalk, with a fairytale-like set and a soundtrack with regal, cinematic elements. Nature was a central theme throughout the show. Climbing plants appeared across the garments, highlighting the house’s embroidery techniques and craftsmanship. Several looks featured playful, imaginative details, including a scarecrow-inspired design. Handbags were also reduced to miniature proportions and presented as jewelry-like accessories carried in the hand. The casting was notably diverse and included several models who have previously worked with Blazy. Chanel’s signature tailoring remained prominent, including a fringed suit that revealed a pattern inside the skirt. The collection featured rich textures, bright colors and fluid, lightweight silhouettes. Under Blazy’s direction, the Chanel woman was presented as confident and self-assured. The collection formed part of a broader visual world extending from the clothing to the set design and soundtrack. @ghcmacer @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy #fashion #chanel #hautecouture