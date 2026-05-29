Lenny Kravitz spoke to Brut. about his iconic netted shirts.
Brut. spoke to Lenny Kravitz about what Zoe Kravitz thinks about Lenny's iconic netted shirts. Lenny Kravitz is currently touring behind his latest album, “Blue Electric Light,” as part of his ongoing world tour of the same name. #brutinterview #zoekravitz #lennykravitz #music
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Lenny Kravitz spoke to Brut. about his iconic netted shirts.
Brut. spoke to Lenny Kravitz about what Zoe Kravitz thinks about Lenny's iconic netted shirts. Lenny Kravitz is currently touring behind his latest album, “Blue Electric Light,” as part of his ongoing world tour of the same name. #brutinterview #zoekravitz #lennykravitz #music
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Pour aller plus loin
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