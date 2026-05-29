Lenny Kravitz spoke to Brut. about his iconic netted shirts.

Brut. spoke to Lenny Kravitz about what Zoe Kravitz thinks about Lenny's iconic netted shirts. ⁣ ⁣ Lenny Kravitz is currently touring behind his latest album, “Blue Electric Light,” as part of his ongoing world tour of the same name. ⁣ ⁣ #brutinterview #zoekravitz #lennykravitz #music