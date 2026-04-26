Miguel talks to Brut. about his 2010 hit "Sure Thing" going viral on TikTok.

R&B artist Miguel spoke with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith about his 2010 track "Sure Thing" and its resurgence on TikTok more than a decade after its release. The renewed popularity has led to a surge in streaming and introduced the song to a Gen Z audience. His fifth studio album, CAOS, was released on October 23, 2025, marking his first album in about eight years, and is available on all major streaming platforms. Miguel’s CAOS European tour is scheduled to run from mid-April to early May 2026, following a North American leg. #miguel #news #surething #tiktok