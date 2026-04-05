Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Boran Kuzum talks to Brut. about working with Dan Levy on "Big Mistakes."

Turkish actor Boran Kuzum spoke with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith about working with Dan Levy on the upcoming Netflix series “Big Mistakes.” The American crime comedy, created by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime, setting off a chaotic and darkly comedic chain of events. “Big Mistakes” comes to Netflix on April 9, 2026. The full Brut. interview with Boran Kuzum will be available on YouTube soon. #bigmistakes @bigmistakesofficial #borankuzum @borankuzum
Published on
05
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
À suivre
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Boran Kuzum talks to Brut. about working with Dan Levy on "Big Mistakes."

Turkish actor Boran Kuzum spoke with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith about working with Dan Levy on the upcoming Netflix series “Big Mistakes.” The American crime comedy, created by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime, setting off a chaotic and darkly comedic chain of events. “Big Mistakes” comes to Netflix on April 9, 2026. The full Brut. interview with Boran Kuzum will be available on YouTube soon. #bigmistakes @bigmistakesofficial #borankuzum @borankuzum
Publié le
05
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
À suivre
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.
One Piece actors tell Brut. what music they listen to on set.

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