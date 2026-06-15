Pauline Chalamet talks to Brut. about what issues she thinks people should be focusing on in 2026.

Brut. journalist Jami Male asked Pauline Chalamet what issues she thinks people should be focusing on in 2026. Chalamet emphasized the importance of changing the status quo, and working to help others who may be struggling in ways that are often overlooked. Pauline Chalamet stars in "Switch," a unique love story that follows two women on their journey in a non-monogamous relationship, which premiered at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.