International
Africa

Police captain retrieves crocodile with human remains in high-risk operation.

A police captain retrieved a crocodile containing human remains during a high-risk helicopter operation in South Africa. Authorities believe the remains may belong to a 59-year-old businessman who was swept away by floodwaters days earlier, with DNA analysis pending. The operation took place on the Komati River, where the officer was lowered by rope from a helicopter to secure the animal. Police said the crocodile had been euthanized, allowing experts to recover the remains of a suspected missing person. #southafrica #police #helicopter #searchandrescue #floods #news
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
À suivre
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
International
Africa

Police captain retrieves crocodile with human remains in high-risk operation.

A police captain retrieved a crocodile containing human remains during a high-risk helicopter operation in South Africa. Authorities believe the remains may belong to a 59-year-old businessman who was swept away by floodwaters days earlier, with DNA analysis pending. The operation took place on the Komati River, where the officer was lowered by rope from a helicopter to secure the animal. Police said the crocodile had been euthanized, allowing experts to recover the remains of a suspected missing person. #southafrica #police #helicopter #searchandrescue #floods #news
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
À suivre
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.

On the same topic

south-african-commissioner-gets-paper-stuck-to-his-head
South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
all-survive-plane-crash-in-somalia
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
kenya-bank-notes-can-t-be-used-as-bouquets
Kenya bank notes can't be used as bouquets.
madagascar-s-president-has-fled-the-country-following-mass-protests-and-a-military-uprising
Madagascar’s president has fled the country following mass protests and a military uprising.
Cult mass starvation leads to 58 dead
Cult mass starvation leads to 58 dead
Report: Nigerian military carried out 10,000 forced abortions
Report: Nigerian military carried out 10,000 forced abortions

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.