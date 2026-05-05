Police captain retrieves crocodile with human remains in high-risk operation.

A police captain retrieved a crocodile containing human remains during a high-risk helicopter operation in South Africa. Authorities believe the remains may belong to a 59-year-old businessman who was swept away by floodwaters days earlier, with DNA analysis pending. The operation took place on the Komati River, where the officer was lowered by rope from a helicopter to secure the animal. Police said the crocodile had been euthanized, allowing experts to recover the remains of a suspected missing person. #southafrica #police #helicopter #searchandrescue #floods #news