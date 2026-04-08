Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.

Some Iranians formed human chains across cities on April 7, gathering on bridges and around power plants as U.S. strikes intensified and President Donald Trump’s deadline approached. ￼President Donald Trump gave Iran until 8 p.m. ET to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its infrastructure. Trump later paused strikes for two weeks to negotiate a potential peace deal, based on a 10-point proposal from Iran. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played a key role in brokering a delay, urging the U.S. to hold off on strikes while diplomacy continued. ￼ #iran #middleeast #trump #geopolitics #breakingnews