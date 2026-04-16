International
Middle East & Near East

South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.

A corruption inquiry in South Africa was briefly interrupted after former police chief Julius Mkhwanazi accidentally got tissue paper stuck to his head. #southafrica #corruption #viralvideo
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
À suivre
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
International
Middle East & Near East

South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.

A corruption inquiry in South Africa was briefly interrupted after former police chief Julius Mkhwanazi accidentally got tissue paper stuck to his head. #southafrica #corruption #viralvideo
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
À suivre
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.
Iranians form human chains on bridges and near power plants after Trump's threats.

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