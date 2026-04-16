South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
A corruption inquiry in South Africa was briefly interrupted after former police chief Julius Mkhwanazi accidentally got tissue paper stuck to his head. #southafrica #corruption #viralvideo
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South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.
A corruption inquiry in South Africa was briefly interrupted after former police chief Julius Mkhwanazi accidentally got tissue paper stuck to his head. #southafrica #corruption #viralvideo
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