200 tourists were trapped on a Brazil hilltop during a police shootout.
Nearly 200 tourists were stranded on a hill in Rio de Janeiro on April 20 during a police operation targeting a local gang. No injuries were reported. Visitors had gathered at Morro Dois Irmãos for sunrise when a helicopter flew overhead and gunfire was heard. A Portuguese tourist said she felt safe, citing trained tour guides. A tourism agency CEO told TV Globo guides are prepared for such situations. The operation targeted the Comando Vermelho gang in the Vidigal favela, according to local media. Police said three suspects were arrested, all from other states. Those detained include one of Goiás’ most wanted, a woman sought in Bahia, and a drug trafficker from Minas Gerais. Authorities said they seized a rifle, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol with a removed serial number, drugs, radios, ammunition, and camouflage gear. #brazil #riodejaneiro #crime #police #tourism
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200 tourists were trapped on a Brazil hilltop during a police shootout.
Nearly 200 tourists were stranded on a hill in Rio de Janeiro on April 20 during a police operation targeting a local gang. No injuries were reported. Visitors had gathered at Morro Dois Irmãos for sunrise when a helicopter flew overhead and gunfire was heard. A Portuguese tourist said she felt safe, citing trained tour guides. A tourism agency CEO told TV Globo guides are prepared for such situations. The operation targeted the Comando Vermelho gang in the Vidigal favela, according to local media. Police said three suspects were arrested, all from other states. Those detained include one of Goiás’ most wanted, a woman sought in Bahia, and a drug trafficker from Minas Gerais. Authorities said they seized a rifle, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol with a removed serial number, drugs, radios, ammunition, and camouflage gear. #brazil #riodejaneiro #crime #police #tourism
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