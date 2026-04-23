200 tourists were trapped on a Brazil hilltop during a police shootout.

Nearly 200 tourists were stranded on a hill in Rio de Janeiro on April 20 during a police operation targeting a local gang. No injuries were reported.⁣ ⁣ Visitors had gathered at Morro Dois Irmãos for sunrise when a helicopter flew overhead and gunfire was heard. A Portuguese tourist said she felt safe, citing trained tour guides. A tourism agency CEO told TV Globo guides are prepared for such situations.⁣ ⁣ The operation targeted the Comando Vermelho gang in the Vidigal favela, according to local media.⁣ ⁣ Police said three suspects were arrested, all from other states. Those detained include one of Goiás’ most wanted, a woman sought in Bahia, and a drug trafficker from Minas Gerais.⁣ ⁣ Authorities said they seized a rifle, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol with a removed serial number, drugs, radios, ammunition, and camouflage gear.⁣ ⁣ #brazil #riodejaneiro #crime #police #tourism