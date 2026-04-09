International
South America & Central America

Massive fire tears through Rio's Olympic velodrome.

Drone footage released by the Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro on April 8 shows a large fire engulfing the roof of the velodrome in Rio’s Olympic Park. Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control early Wednesday. No injuries were reported and there was no risk of the fire spreading. #rio #brazil #fire #olympics
Published on
09
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
À suivre
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
International
South America & Central America

Massive fire tears through Rio's Olympic velodrome.

Drone footage released by the Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro on April 8 shows a large fire engulfing the roof of the velodrome in Rio’s Olympic Park. Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control early Wednesday. No injuries were reported and there was no risk of the fire spreading. #rio #brazil #fire #olympics
Publié le
09
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
À suivre
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.
Brazilian politician uses blackface in trans protest.

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