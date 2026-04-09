Massive fire tears through Rio's Olympic velodrome.
Drone footage released by the Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro on April 8 shows a large fire engulfing the roof of the velodrome in Rio’s Olympic Park. Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control early Wednesday. No injuries were reported and there was no risk of the fire spreading. #rio #brazil #fire #olympics
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Massive fire tears through Rio's Olympic velodrome.
Drone footage released by the Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro on April 8 shows a large fire engulfing the roof of the velodrome in Rio’s Olympic Park. Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control early Wednesday. No injuries were reported and there was no risk of the fire spreading. #rio #brazil #fire #olympics
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