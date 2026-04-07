Science & Technology
Science

Artemis II astronaut sends out heartwarming message from the Moon.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared a message from the Artemis II crew before a planned communications blackout as they continued their journey around the far side of the Moon. Glover made history as part of the mission, becoming the first Black astronaut to orbit the Moon. #artemisii #nasa #spaceexploration #victorglover #moonmission
Published on
07
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
À suivre
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
Science & Technology
Science

Artemis II astronaut sends out heartwarming message from the Moon.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared a message from the Artemis II crew before a planned communications blackout as they continued their journey around the far side of the Moon. Glover made history as part of the mission, becoming the first Black astronaut to orbit the Moon. #artemisii #nasa #spaceexploration #victorglover #moonmission
Publié le
07
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
À suivre
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."
Scientists go viral for showing off a "new shape."

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