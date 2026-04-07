Artemis II astronaut sends out heartwarming message from the Moon.
NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared a message from the Artemis II crew before a planned communications blackout as they continued their journey around the far side of the Moon. Glover made history as part of the mission, becoming the first Black astronaut to orbit the Moon. #artemisii #nasa #spaceexploration #victorglover #moonmission
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Artemis II astronaut sends out heartwarming message from the Moon.
NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared a message from the Artemis II crew before a planned communications blackout as they continued their journey around the far side of the Moon. Glover made history as part of the mission, becoming the first Black astronaut to orbit the Moon. #artemisii #nasa #spaceexploration #victorglover #moonmission
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