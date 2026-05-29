Blue Origin rocket explodes during launch
The test launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket did not go exactly as planned... The unmanned rocket burst into flames on the launchpad, and the company said it is continuing to search for what caused the explosion.
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Blue Origin rocket explodes during launch
The test launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket did not go exactly as planned... The unmanned rocket burst into flames on the launchpad, and the company said it is continuing to search for what caused the explosion.
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