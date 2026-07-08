Sports
World Cup

MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.

A fox-red Labrador named Lola, known online as “MessiPaws,” is going viral for videos showing her dribbling a soccer ball with her paws. The UK-born dog’s account describes her as “World Cup ready” and named after Lionel Messi, the Argentina star widely considered one of soccer’s greatest players. Messi is currently competing with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, where the defending champions advanced past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. Argentina’s next match is scheduled against Switzerland in the quarterfinals on July 11 in Kansas City. Video: @messipaws with permission #messi #worldcup #football #news #soccer
Published on
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
À suivre
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
Sports
World Cup

MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.

A fox-red Labrador named Lola, known online as “MessiPaws,” is going viral for videos showing her dribbling a soccer ball with her paws. The UK-born dog’s account describes her as “World Cup ready” and named after Lionel Messi, the Argentina star widely considered one of soccer’s greatest players. Messi is currently competing with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, where the defending champions advanced past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. Argentina’s next match is scheduled against Switzerland in the quarterfinals on July 11 in Kansas City. Video: @messipaws with permission #messi #worldcup #football #news #soccer
Publié le
08
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
À suivre
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.
NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.

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