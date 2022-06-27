La historia del movimiento antiaborto
Se han hecho sentir en Estados Unidos desde la histórica sentencia de 1973 que estableció el aborto como un derecho constitucional hasta la anulación de Roe v. Wade... Esta es la historia del movimiento antiabortista...
También te gustará
Congregants Worship With An Assault Rifle In This US Church
In this church in the US, you can worship armed with a gun. You can even get your weapon blessed.
Meat, sex and population in India
The way Indians eat and have sex has changed in recent years. Here's how...
5 Extreme Anti-Cheating Measures in India
From making students wear cardboard boxes on their heads to getting them to take exams in underwear, India has tried everything to take on cheaters. 😅
South Indians Wear Their Pride On Their Sleeve
South Indians just took over social media to make, literally, a fashion statement.
The Rise and Fall of Mumbai's Kaali Peeli
After running through the streets of Mumbai for more than four decades the journey of the iconic Kaali Peeli taxis will come to an end in 2020. 🚕 😢
Housing Societies Discrimination
Single? No. Muslim? No. Actor? No. Housing societies are making life tough for young Indians.
Hindus and Muslims Pray Side By Side in UP village
A temple and a mosque share a common yard in this village.
Meet The Leader of India's Oppressed
He drafted the Indian constitution, championed Dalit and women's rights, and remains a beacon for India's minorities. Today, he would have been 128 years old. 🤓✍️💪
When People Stood Together, Shoulder to Shoulder
Social and political events shook up the country this past year. But here are some examples when people from different faiths came together in a show of communal harmony...
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ramzan
Did you know that during Ramzan, you are not supposed to swallow intentionally?
Girl Power: Smriti Irani Shares Inspiring Story
Smriti Irani surprised India with the inspiring story of this model from Rajasthan. 👏