retour
Pendant ce temps, Benoît Hamon OKLM
Pendant ce temps, Benoît Hamon OKLM .
17/05/2017 00:00
- 858.3k
- 1.9k
- 380
Et plus encore
C'est quoi la retraite par points ?
Portrait de Sanna Marin, nouvelle Première ministre finlandaise
Interview Brut : Golshifteh Farahani sur la situation en Iran
2 ans après l'assassinat de Daphne Caruana Galizia, le premiere ministre maltais démissionne
Au parlement Australien, la colère du sénateur Whish-Wilson à propos de la Grande barrière de Corail
Chili : Human Rights Watch dénonce les violences policières
215 commentaires
Dylan F.05/07/2017 13:13
hhahahahahhahahhahhahhahahahahhhahahhhhahahahhahjahahahaa
Amandine N.28/05/2017 17:58
mon candidat hasta la muerte
Hala K.28/05/2017 16:57
la mims attitude
Lena P.25/05/2017 09:27
tu vois il y a des gens qui l'aiment
Yann G.23/05/2017 18:47
voila...
Josiane L.23/05/2017 13:11
Hamon Président ! Hamon Président ! ahah
Alice B.23/05/2017 08:35
the spirit
Mira E.22/05/2017 23:24
rpz
Xavier D.22/05/2017 21:16
Le mec qui danse en T-shirt noir est nickel. Et la chute est grandiose aussi.
Cheyda D.22/05/2017 19:51
c'est toi qui filme?
Noame K.22/05/2017 19:28
😂😂😂
Baptiste T.22/05/2017 18:55
Nathan mdr
Lou V.22/05/2017 18:11
mdrrr
Mathilde M.22/05/2017 16:57
😂😂😂😂😂
Constance V.22/05/2017 16:28
ok un point pour la maison Hamon
Cléa M.22/05/2017 16:19
je fonds
Hannah C.22/05/2017 16:15
t'étais dans le coin?
Daniele C.22/05/2017 14:39
Eh oui, bravo M. HAMON,belle personne dans ce monde de requins !!!!
Felix K.22/05/2017 13:39
haha
Véra M.22/05/2017 13:34
il a mis son snap en scred ahaha