Interview with Laurent Buckley on Sea Shepherd's action
Pirates, eco-terrorists or ocean guardians? NGO Sea Shepherd Global has one goal: save the oceans, by any means necessary. Laurent Buckley joined the organization in 2012. He explains his commitment.
29/09/2018 08:19mise à jour : 26/06/2019 16:09
15 commentaires
Pete B.02/10/2018 21:08
Sea Shepard is a waste of desiel
Ghassan Z.02/10/2018 06:03
proof that pastafarians are right. Global warming and other eco problems are caused by the lack of pirates!
Fred A.01/10/2018 13:11
, c ça
Brodie D.01/10/2018 12:36
I'm happy these dudes are fucking shit up, though it's really too bad that in the end it wont make a difference
Nadal A.01/10/2018 01:40
Direct indirect "action" xD
Cliff B.30/09/2018 15:44
South Park seems to disagree Brut 😂
Arnold H.30/09/2018 08:13
Terrorist!
Jógvan E.30/09/2018 07:35
And how much did Twatson pay you, for spreading these lies? 🖕🏻
Tricia W.30/09/2018 03:33
"Any means necessary"... Violence, lies, racism, conartistry, wasting billions of donors dime in court defending illegal violent conduct contrary to maritime laws of the sea, antihumanitarianism, taking food from people's mouths, to name but a few...... And aptly poster boy'd by a brainwashed goon with peanuts in his ears..... You sure you wanna put your name behind this vile cult organisation?
Nicole R.29/09/2018 22:42
Sea Shepard, an organization that gets results. I admire and support them!
Richa B.29/09/2018 18:18
I thought Brut nature was a serious page which I respected. But giving space to the criminal organisation Sea Shepherd and allow all their lies and manipulation, tells me that Brut is not worth my time. Bye bye Brut!
Judy v.29/09/2018 17:54
Thanks so much for all you do!
Perez R.29/09/2018 17:00
They are heroes!
Sarah H.29/09/2018 16:12
, a good piece about Sea Shepherd.
Brook W.29/09/2018 14:59
Ocean activists