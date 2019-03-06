Comment réduire l'impact de l'agriculture mondiale

L'agriculture mondiale pollue la planète. Mais quel est le moyen le plus efficace pour réduire cet impact ? Les scientifiques pourraient l'avoir trouvé...
252 commentaires
Alexandre D.15/06/2019 14:26
i cant fkin believe BRUT ACTUALLY JUST WOKE UP NICE ok heres the full story of animal Ag if you open Minded and strong enough to hear it AddoptionLessBabies. Vegan. FREEnergy. Algea. ShareTransport. Minimalist. 0Wastes. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSjE8xw_-Dg Planet Sustainability - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcN7SGGoCNI Dairy Industry, 5min - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=KHOcox2lvQo Speach JamesAspey - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5hGQDLprA8 -Speach Greatest Vegan Activist ever of what i hear,, Gary Yourofsky - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvlaQJImt9w HealthChoices ActualDetails - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scsfO9BcB-w VNews - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrlBSuuy50Y Animals (Care Hard to watch) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJvrlwnEqbs Dairy (All on dairy DoctorDetails) Dairy Extremely addictive 4-5AddictAgents -80% Health Problems... What The Health... (has it ALL ABOUT HEALTH Impacts Caused By AnimalAgriCulture) netfix or youtube,, maybe,, activists keeps reposting,, cause worthless youtube keep closing them down - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiUiKBoDazY MovieTrailers (jumpOverTalkScenes) -OceanSolutions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8ViaskDSeI -Opra https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCw-GMyhJEo (massive amouth of celebreties going vegan) even animal agricultures knows this and are going Vegan, sad irony same time. -Monsanto/Bayers, d'ou vienne vos fruits et légumes? La Guerre Des Graines https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGtGSFneI7o&t=101s -HomeDocumentary,, my first most important life worth Documentary,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjE9T-KQZOU&t=729s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -Francais (animaux,Planet,Santé) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlN4wH3swgU -Francais (Terriens/Earthlings) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FM_wAN2id58 -Francais (mosanto) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVngG592xKU&t=2s -Demain -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- and so many others ForkOverKnives, CHASING ICE (REALLY Beautyful), PlantPureNation, Vegucated, Addicted to plastic, FoodMatters, FoodChoice, Food Inc, Hope, (if you want much more medical/nutrition education FOR FREE, you can Subscribe to VegSource, (im not related to them in any way except common values :), dat subscribtion alone will blow your mind in terms of the amouth of knowledge their is for free,, tho ignore the owner's videos of that link,, hes not as ... as the doctors he links us -Are We Designed To Eat Meat?.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXj76A9hI-o&t=975s -Seaspiracy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESao1rvNAi0 -Oceans (Details) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO3knfFyRtA -Animal Pet Food. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDpksTlEAyI
Lisa P.13/02/2019 09:04
Et puis ces pauvres animaux ne seraient plus exploités...
Tresor S.18/12/2018 10:52
vraiment malgré la souffrance existe mais ça éxagère en province de lomami chez nous en RDC, un pays de mes ancetres,1erement les gends nes mangent pas comme il faut,le problème c'est quoi ils n'ont pas les moyens d'avoir les materiaux agricole,comme : les tractaires,les bovins(e) , les personnes vivent que les animaux pour avoir même les abits a porter toujours difficile,le personne qui consomme legume comme un animal herbivore le jour au jour
Tresor S.18/12/2018 10:34
Bonjour M.Brut nature FR réelement etes vous de quelle nationnalité,parceque j'ai un problème qui me coûte cher.
Alan M.14/10/2018 15:34
as an illustration of what we were talking about last time..
Jonathan G.26/09/2018 14:08
Et une petite explication pour y voir plus clair ;)
Simon L.19/07/2018 19:49
... taura pas le choix un jourr 🤷🏽♂️😁
Emilie P.22/06/2018 07:06
!
Syl B.22/06/2018 05:39
J'adore ça "Les scientifiques gangnagna...". Lorsque tu lis l'article cité eh ben c'est rigolo c'est pas ce qu'ils disent 😂
Johan B.20/06/2018 19:51
Pardon si on est tous condamné mais on ne m enlèvera pas mon fromage !!
Zachary B.19/06/2018 23:40
Bin ment fous un peu ma continuer à mangez de la viande pareil me générai pour nent mangez ou ma pas arêter de mangez de la viande pour vous faire plaisir ma nent mangez toute ma vie de la viande donc ment fous merci bin et bon soir
Max M.19/06/2018 18:35
Hahaha j'ai plus radicale et d'ailleurs l'élite au pouvoir est sûrement déjà entrain d'oeuvrer... Éradiquer cet saleté d'être humain qui en a rien à fouttre de sa planète
Annick G.19/06/2018 05:56
Le Bio oui, mais le vegetarisme ou vegan surement!
Louis D.18/06/2018 17:58
on peut tout changer en empechant BAYER et ses sbires des gouvernements europeens a produire du poisson
Danielle D.18/06/2018 16:22
Avec les pesticides qu'ils balancent ...ils veulent donner des leçons ?
Vincent L.18/06/2018 10:06
De tte façon, y a 2 opposés et un vegan convaincu ne pourra jamais se mettre d'accord avec un mangeur de viande comme moi par ex. Et en bon français, plus on me force plus je résiste, c'est un principe de base.
Vincent L.18/06/2018 10:02
On peut dire que les vegans sont specistes ? car ils respectent plus les animaux non humains, ils parlent des animaux traités inhumainement mais pas des humains traités inhumainement.
Emmanuel G.18/06/2018 06:51
Propagande encore et toujours , jamais je ne boufferai de vers, c est pour les poules
Robby V.18/06/2018 04:48
L'humain n'est pas végétarien...
Mirou T.17/06/2018 21:13
Jaime