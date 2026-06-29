The Many Chapters of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Love Story: From a Secret Wedding to Separate Homes and Nearly 40 Years Together

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987. Here's a look at their love story, secret wedding, family, separate homes and the statements they've made about their marriage.

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Before Govinda became one of Bollywood's biggest stars, he had already found the woman he would marry.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has lasted nearly four decades. Along the way, they have spoken publicly about their secret wedding, raising a family, living separately and the challenges they have faced as a couple.

Here's a look at the many chapters of their love story.

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They fell in love as teenagers

Govinda and Sunita met through their extended family while they were teenagers.

In multiple interviews, Sunita has said she was around 15 years old when they first met. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship.

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They secretly married in 1987

Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987.

At the time, Govinda was building his career in Bollywood. The actor has said he kept his marriage private because he believed it could affect his image as a romantic hero.

Sunita has also said they kept the marriage private for nearly two years before making it public after the birth of their daughter, Tina.

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They built a family together

The couple have two children.

Their daughter, Tina Ahuja, made her acting debut with Second Hand Husband in 2015.

Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, has worked as an assistant director and is preparing for his acting debut.

Govinda has also spoken publicly about losing a premature daughter a few months after her birth.

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Sunita says she changed after marriage

Sunita has recalled making several personal changes after marriage.

She has said she stopped wearing miniskirts and began wearing sarees because she wanted to respect Govinda's mother.

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"I want a son like Govinda, not a husband"

One of Sunita's most widely discussed remarks came during interviews in 2025 and again during her appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza.

She said she would want "a son like Govinda, but not a husband," adding that Govinda was never particularly romantic and rarely took her on dates. These are Sunita's personal statements.

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Why they live in separate homes

Sunita has revealed that she and Govinda currently live in separate homes.

According to her, the arrangement works because Govinda often returns home late after work and meetings, while she follows a different daily routine.

She has repeatedly clarified that living separately does not mean they have separated.

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Sunita's claims about Govinda's affairs

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, Sunita claimed that Govinda had "many affairs" during their marriage.

She also said, "When you love someone, you should tolerate everything."

These are claims made by Sunita during the show. They have not been independently verified.

Sunita also said she would not forgive infidelity if she ever received confirmation of it.

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Govinda denied affair rumours

Govinda has denied reports linking him to an extramarital relationship.

Responding to the speculation, he dismissed the rumours and said he was saddened by the allegations.

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Nearly four decades together

Govinda and Sunita's marriage has seen many phases.

From keeping their wedding a secret to raising a family and speaking openly about the challenges in their relationship, the couple have shared many personal moments with the public over the years.

Nearly 40 years after they got married, their relationship continues to be one of Bollywood's most talked-about love stories.

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