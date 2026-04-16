A quieter look at Asha Bhosle’s life beyond music, from her daughter Varsha Bhosle to her relationships, losses, and the family that shaped her journey.

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We know the voice. We know the songs.

What we don’t always see is the life that unfolded in between.

For Asha Bhosle, that life was shaped as much by love and family as it was by music. And sometimes, by loss that stayed long after the applause faded.

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She Left Home For Love. And Had To Start Again

At 16, Asha Bhosle chose to get married.

She married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was significantly older and had worked as her secretary. The marriage later ended after difficulties, and she returned to her maternal home with her children.

There was no reset. Just the need to begin again, while building a career at the same time.

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Music Stayed. So Did Love, In Another Form

Years later, she found companionship with R. D. Burman.

Their relationship grew through years of working together. They married in 1980.

When Burman died in 1994, it marked a personal loss that went beyond music.

In Between Everything, There Was Family

Through all of this, there was her family.

She had three children from her first marriage: Hemant, Varsha Bhosle, and Anand.

Varsha chose a different path. She worked as a journalist and columnist with The Sunday Observer and Rediff.

The Loss That Changed Everything

On 8 October 2012, Varsha Bhosle died by suicide at the age of 56 at her residence in Mumbai. She reportedly used a licensed firearm.

Reports at the time noted that she had been dealing with depression and personal setbacks.

And Then, Another Goodbye

In 2015, her son Hemant Bhosle died of cancer.

Within a few years, she had lost two of her children.

The Family That Stayed Close To Music

Even as her own journey evolved, the family remained connected to music in different ways.

Her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight and is known to have handled aspects of her professional work.

A New Voice: Zanai Bhosle

Zanai Bhosle, Anand Bhosle’s daughter, is an emerging singer and performer.

She has trained in music

She has released independent songs and performed live

A Different Path In Music

From another branch of the family comes Chaitanya Bhosle, also known as Chintu.

He is the son of Hemant Bhosle and is known for his work with A Band of Boys, a group that gained popularity in the early 2000s.