Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE: Last Rites in Mumbai, Celebrities Pay Tribute to Legendary Singer

Even in her final months, Asha Bhosle’s songs were driving millions of streams and powering Instagram trends, highlighting a shift from nostalgia to algorithm-led discovery.

See also on Brut

Asha Bhosle died on 12 April 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92 following multi-organ failure, hospital officials confirmed.

Her last rites will be held in Mumbai on 13 April. Public viewing is scheduled at her residence in Lower Parel. The funeral will take place at Shivaji Park with state honours.

Celebrities, political leaders and fans are arriving to pay their respects. The family has requested the public to avoid crowding at the cremation site.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: How the Legend Conquered the Digital Era

LIVE Updates

Padmini Kolhapure gets emotional

Padmini Kolhapure broke down after paying tribute to Asha Bhosle in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde pays last respects

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde paid his last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Mumbai.



Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/02BQTJDHbU — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Eknath Shinde visited the Mumbai residence of Asha Bhosle to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.

Vivek Oberoi arrived to pay tribute

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Actor Vivek Oberoi paid his last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Mumbai.



Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/SaTqhjgzuS — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Vivek Oberoi visited the Mumbai residence of Asha Bhosle to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

Maharashtra government announces memorial initiative

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai, where her mortal remains were brought earlier today.



She passed away at the age of 92 today at Breach Candy Hospital. pic.twitter.com/T2IZLOnhsg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

A cabinet meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Asha Bhosle and approved a proposal to establish an institution in her name, honouring her legacy and contribution to Indian music.

10:50 AM IST — Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute during London concert

Shreya Ghoshal performed songs including Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani at the O2 Arena and called Asha Bhosle her “guru”.

10:30 AM IST — Saira Banu recalls last conversation

Saira Banu told News18 that she last spoke to Asha Bhosle during Ramzan and described her passing as unexpected.

“I first met Asha ji at a recording. During those times, the live orchestra would be outside at a recording theatre and there would be a cubicle for the singer with a mic. Asha ji, Lata ji, Mohammed Rafi saab and Mukesh ji were such wonderful people that they would let us, actors, sit with them inside the cubicle. We got to witness so many live recordings..."

10:20 AM IST — Mumbai artists create tributes

Murals and graffiti dedicated to Asha Bhosle have appeared across Mumbai. People are gathering outside her residence in Lower Parel.

10:10 AM IST — Singer spoke about final wish

In a past podcast, Asha Bhosle said she wanted to pass away while singing.

10:00 AM IST — Sand artist pays tribute in Puri

Artist Manas Sahoo created a sand animation in her honour.

09:50 AM IST — State funeral confirmed

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said the last rites will be conducted with state honours.

09:41 AM IST — A. R. Rahman visits residence

A. R. Rahman arrived at her Mumbai residence to pay respects.

09:40 AM IST — Jackie Shroff visits residence

Jackie Shroff visited the residence on Sunday night.

09:30 AM IST — Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi pay respects

They visited the residence and met family members.

09:24 AM IST — Family issues advisory

Anand Bhosle asked people not to gather at Shivaji Park and requested them to follow designated timings at the residence.

09:13 AM IST — IPL tribute at Wankhede Stadium

Players observed a minute of silence before the match and wore black armbands.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences

Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Asha Bhosle, calling her one of India’s most versatile voices whose decades-long journey enriched the nation’s cultural heritage. He added that “her voice carried a timeless brilliance” and said her songs will continue to inspire generations.

09:00 AM IST — Cause of death confirmed

Doctors at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed multi-organ failure as the cause of death.