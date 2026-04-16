“Men Walk On Women”, Hooks Pierce Skin, Devotees Cross Fire: What Happens At Charak Puja?

A viral Bardhaman video has renewed attention on Charak Puja rituals. Here is a fact-checked look at the festival, Gajan traditions and safety concerns.

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The drums begin first. Slow beats move through the crowd. Smoke hangs in the air. Then the ritual starts.

In a video circulating online, a man appears to step across women lying on the ground during a temple ritual in Bardhaman, West Bengal. In other Charak Puja-linked observances documented elsewhere, devotees have taken part in fire-walking and hook-suspension rites.

The scenes have again pushed Charak Puja into public view. To first-time viewers, they may look shocking. For participants, such acts are often linked to faith, vows and tradition.

Charak Puja is a spring festival associated with Lord Shiva, observed around Chaitra Sankranti, the final day of the Bengali month of Chaitra. It is most closely associated with West Bengal and is also reported in parts of Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bangladesh.

The visuals draw attention. The meaning behind them is more layered.

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What Happened In The Bardhaman Video?

The footage has been widely described online as being from Malo Pura Panchanan Temple in Bardhaman city, although the exact location has not been independently verified by this publication.

The video appears to show women lying on the ground while a man steps across them during a ritual observance. Online descriptions link the act to seeking blessings from Lord Shiva through participants locally referred to as Gajan Sanyasis. Those descriptions could not be independently verified in full.

No reliable evidence suggests this is a standard ritual followed across all Charak Puja celebrations. Customs often differ by locality.

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What Is Charak Puja?

Charak Puja is a regional Hindu folk festival linked to Shiva worship and the seasonal transition at the end of the Bengali year. In 2026, observances fell around 14 April, coinciding with Chaitra Sankranti and the eve of the Bengali New Year.

It is commonly associated with the wider Gajan festival tradition, which can include fasting, vows and public rituals.

For some communities, it is also linked to prayers for wellbeing, rain and agricultural prosperity.

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A Festival With Social Roots

Some cultural accounts describe Gajan as a festival that can temporarily blur everyday social divisions through shared ritual participation. Practices vary by region and community.

Some participants wear saffron clothing, fast, and observe temporary ritual discipline during the festival period.

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Hooks, Fire And Other Endurance Rituals

Hook Suspension

One of the best-known Charak Puja-linked rites is hook suspension.

The Assam Tribune described ceremonies in Mayong, Assam, where devotees were attached to ropes through hooks inserted into the skin and then rotated from a tall Charak pole.

These practices are controversial and can involve physical risk. In some areas, authorities have restricted or modified them.

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Fire-Walking

Fire-walking is also linked to some Charak and Gajan-related observances. Participants may walk across hot embers barefoot after prayer or fasting.

Not every Charak Puja celebration includes fire-walking, and customs differ across regions.

Why Does Pain Feature In The Festival?

Participants and organisers often describe these acts as forms of:

devotion to Shiva

fulfilment of vows

penance and discipline

prayers for protection

hopes for rain or good harvests

Some participants describe bodily endurance as an expression of faith. These reasons can vary by person and place.

Safety And Dignity Concerns

The Bardhaman video has also triggered criticism online. Some social media users questioned the safety of women bearing the weight of an adult body, along with broader concerns around bodily dignity.

Others defended the practice online as a longstanding sacred custom.

Any assessment of physical risk would depend on how the act was conducted, for how long, and under what supervision.

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More Than Viral Moments

Online clips usually focus on the most dramatic scenes. They often miss the wider festival atmosphere, including:

temple worship

music and drums

village fairs

community gatherings

seasonal prayers at year’s end

Those quieter moments help explain why Charak Puja continues across generations.

The Bottom Line

The Bardhaman video has renewed attention on Charak Puja and the difficult questions surrounding ritual, devotion and safety. But no single clip captures the whole festival.

Beyond the viral moments, Charak Puja also carries community memory, seasonal meaning and local identity.