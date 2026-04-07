What Is ‘Doodh Pilai’? Rajasthan Ritual That Marks A Groom’s Transition

An IPS officer’s wedding in Rajasthan has brought attention to ‘doodh pilai’, a ritual symbolising a groom’s transition into married life.

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The wedding of an IPS officer in Rajasthan has brought renewed attention to an age-old ritual known as doodh pilai.

The ceremony, performed before the groom’s baraat, symbolises a moment of transition, marking the shift from childhood to married life.

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Why The Ritual Is Being Discussed

IPS officer Krishna Kumar Bishnoi married IPS officer Anshika Verma in Jodhpur on 29 March.

During the celebrations, Bishnoi was seen taking part in the doodh pilai ritual. The visuals circulated widely on social media, drawing curiosity and conversation around the practice.

Bishnoi, who hails from Barmer in Rajasthan, is currently posted as an ACP in Sambhal. Verma’s family is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The two met during their postings in Gorakhpur.

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What Is ‘Doodh Pilai’?

Doodh pilai is a traditional ritual practised in parts of Rajasthan.

In this ceremony, a mother symbolically breastfeeds her son before he leaves for his wedding procession. The act is largely symbolic and is understood as a final gesture of care, signifying that the son is stepping into a new phase of responsibility.

The ritual marks an emotional and cultural transition, both for the groom and his family.

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Where Else Is It Practised?

Though most commonly associated with Rajasthan, variations of doodh pilai are also observed in parts of:

Haryana

Bihar

Western Nepal

The form of the ritual may differ across regions, but its core meaning remains similar.

Why Such Rituals Go Viral

Rituals like doodh pilai often draw attention when shared beyond their local context.

While they may seem unusual to some, they are rooted in long-standing cultural traditions and carry symbolic meaning within the communities that practise them.

As social media brings regional customs into wider view, these moments often spark both curiosity and debate, while continuing to hold significance for those who observe them.

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