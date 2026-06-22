What Is A Naked Wedding And Why Are Some Couples Choosing It?

What is a naked wedding? From stripped-back ceremonies to celebrity-inspired minimal weddings, here's why more couples are choosing simplicity.

Weddings in India have long been associated with packed guest lists, designer outfits, destination venues and months of planning.

But a different kind of wedding conversation is gaining attention online.

It is called a "naked wedding".

Despite the name, it has nothing to do with couples getting married without clothes. Instead, it is about stripping away the extras and focusing on the marriage itself.

At a time when wedding budgets are climbing and young couples are questioning traditional expectations, the idea of a simpler celebration is finding new relevance.

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Not What You Think It Is

The term "naked wedding" was popularised by Marriage Week UK during the pandemic. It described a wedding that removes unnecessary layers of spending, pressure and performance, leaving only the essentials of the ceremony and commitment.

Think fewer guests, simpler outfits, smaller venues and less emphasis on creating a spectacle.

The goal is not to make weddings boring. It is to make them more personal.

In the original example shared by Premier Christianity, a British couple who had planned a 300-person wedding eventually held a much smaller ceremony in 2020 because of Covid restrictions . They later said the scaled-back celebration felt more intimate and meaningful than they had imagined.

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So What Happens At A Naked Wedding?

There is no fixed rulebook.

Some couples choose a courthouse ceremony. Others host a small gathering at home. A few invite only immediate family and closest friends.

What usually stays the same is the focus on the couple rather than the production around them.

A naked wedding may include:

A limited guest list

Simple or repeated outfits

Smaller venues

Minimal décor

Reduced spending on wedding extras

More personal and intimate celebrations

The idea is to remove what feels unnecessary and keep what matters most.

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Bollywood's Move Towards Simplicity

While celebrity weddings are often associated with luxury, some Indian stars have embraced a more understated approach.

Actor Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a small ceremony at her Mumbai home in 2021. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Mirza also opted out of traditional rituals like kanyadaan and vidaai, choosing a ceremony that reflected her personal beliefs.

More recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal chose a civil marriage ceremony at home. Sonakshi wore her mother Poonam Sinha's heirloom ivory sari and kept the look simple and personal. The couple later said they wanted their wedding to be "simple and emotional" rather than grand.

These weddings were not "naked weddings" in the formal sense, but they reflected the same philosophy of keeping the focus on the relationship rather than the scale of the event.

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From Big Fat Weddings To Naked Weddings?

The trend is being driven by changing priorities.

Wedding costs can run into lakhs or even crores.

Many couples would rather spend that money on a home, travel, investments or financial security.

Social media has also played a role.

After years of seeing highly curated wedding content, some couples are choosing smaller and more personal celebrations.

The pandemic accelerated this shift, as many discovered that intimate weddings could be less stressful and more meaningful.

Grand Indian weddings remain popular.

But more couples are now choosing ceremonies that focus on the marriage rather than the spectacle.

At its core, a naked wedding is about spending intentionally and celebrating in a way that feels right for the couple.