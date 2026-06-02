What Is DINK? Why More Young Indians Are Rethinking Parenthood

From Mrunal Thakur's podcast moment to rising living costs, here's what the DINK lifestyle means and why some young Indians are choosing it.

From "soft launching" relationships to "main character energy", Gen Z has popularised terms that reflect changing views on work, love and life.

One that is increasingly entering conversations around relationships and adulthood is DINK, short for Double Income, No Kids.

While the acronym has existed for decades, it is finding new relevance among young urban Indians navigating rising living costs, career ambitions and changing ideas about family.

The term recently resurfaced after actor Mrunal Thakur discussed it during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, sparking curiosity about a lifestyle choice that more young couples are openly discussing.

So, what exactly is DINK, and why is it becoming part of India's relationship vocabulary?

Mrunal Thakur And Ranveer Allahbadia On DINK

When actor Mrunal appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, a conversation about having children turned into a discussion about one of Gen Z and millennial India's most talked-about lifestyle choices: DINK.

When asked about having children, Mrunal said, "Of course, everyone wants them."

Ranveer responded that not everyone wants kids and introduced the concept of DINK.

Mrunal then clarified that she does want children, but when the timing feels right.

The exchange quickly gained attention online.

But beyond the viral clips, it also raised a bigger question: what exactly is DINK, and why are more young couples talking about it?

What Is DINK?

DINK stands for Double Income, No Kids.

It refers to couples where both partners earn and consciously choose not to have children, either permanently or for the foreseeable future.

While the concept has existed for decades in countries like the US and Japan, it is increasingly becoming part of conversations among urban Indians, driven by social media, changing career priorities, delayed marriages and rising living costs.

But DINK is not simply about avoiding parenthood.

For some, it offers financial freedom. For others, it allows them to focus on careers, travel, personal goals or mental wellbeing. Some couples also see it as a temporary phase before having children later in life.

Why Are Some Couples Choosing The DINK Lifestyle?

Money is a major factor, but it is not the only one.

In May, a Gurugram couple went viral after explaining why they chose a DINK lifestyle despite earning a combined annual income of Rs. 36 lakh. They said rising housing, education and living costs made them question whether they could provide the life they wanted for a child.

Their comments reflected a wider concern among young professionals as major cities become increasingly expensive.

But finances are only part of the story.

Gautami Devi Chetri a clinical psychologist at Lissun told The Indian Express, “Over time, cultural perceptions have evolved, and the choice to remain child-free is now more widely accepted, reflecting changing notions of personal fulfilment. They may also have a greater opportunity for personal development, self-discovery, and following their passions that might not be practised if they were burdened with other responsibilities.”

For some couples, that means focusing on career growth. For others, it means more flexibility for travel, hobbies and lifestyle choices, along with greater control over their time and income.