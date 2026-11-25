Jennifer Barreto, 27, is the first mother to win Miss Universe. Meet Puerto Rico’s 2026 winner and read about her family, education and career.

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Jennifer Barreto, 27, has won Miss Universe 2026 for Puerto Rico, becoming the first mother to take the title. She is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch crowned her successor at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan during the final held on 24 November 2026. It was 25 November in India.

Before winning the crown, Barreto had built a career in prevention and support for military communities. Her route into pageantry was much more recent.

Who Is Jennifer Barreto And Where Is She From?

Barreto is from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. She represented San Sebastián when she won Miss Universe Puerto Rico on 25 June 2026, securing her place at the international competition.

Her official biography says she began preparing for the national pageant in the summer of 2025. In a later interview with ¡HOLA! Américas, she said her first runway walk was in February 2026.

By June, she had the national crown. About five months later, she won Miss Universe.

What Are Jennifer Barreto’s Qualifications And What Does She Do?

According to her official biography, Barreto completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology in Kentucky, followed by master’s degrees in psychology and social work.

Her official biography describes her as a prevention specialist. It says she began working with the US Department of the Army in 2021, as an educator and crisis responder with the Family Advocacy Program in Texas.

The role involved helping people affected by domestic violence and child abuse, alongside supporting military families. Her subsequent prevention work has included assessing community needs, identifying risk factors and developing programmes to address them.

Speaking to ¡HOLA! Américas, Barreto explained that she saw pageantry as an opportunity to bring her work on prevention and social causes to a wider audience.

Is Jennifer Barreto Married And Does She Have Children?

Barreto is married and is the mother of seven-year-old Penélope.

In her June interview with ¡HOLA! Américas, she described how her family planned for the financial and emotional demands of her pageant commitments.

She also spoke about her husband’s support and the importance of retaining her own identity and professional ambitions while being a wife and mother.

Why Is Jennifer Barreto’s Miss Universe Win Historic?

Miss Universe Puerto Rico’s organisation confirmed that Barreto is the first mother to win the international title.

Married women and mothers became eligible under a rule change introduced for the 2023 competition. The decision had been announced in 2022.

Her win also brings Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe crown. Its previous winner was Zuleyka Rivera in 2006, making this its first victory in 20 years.

How Did India Perform At Miss Universe 2026?

India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo reached the Top 30 but did not progress to the Top 12.

The Dominican Republic finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela was second runner-up.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who is Jennifer Barreto?

She is the 27-year-old Puerto Rican winner of Miss Universe 2026.

When and where was the Miss Universe 2026 final held?

The final was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 24 November 2026. It was 25 November in India.

Why is her victory historic?

She is the first mother to win Miss Universe.

Is Jennifer Barreto married, and does she have children?

Yes. She is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope.

What are her qualifications?

Her official biography lists a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degrees in psychology and social work.

How did India perform?

Kaziah Liz Mejo reached the Top 30 but did not advance to the Top 12.