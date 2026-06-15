TV actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at 22. Here's a look at her career, major roles, and what police have said so far.

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Less than 24 hours before her death, Sanchita Ugale shared a smiling reel on social media.

To her followers, it looked like just another update from a young actor chasing her dreams and building a career in the entertainment industry.

Then came the news that shocked fans and the television industry.

22-year-old, Sanchita, known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, was found dead at her home in Nalasopara East near Mumbai.

Her sudden death has left many wondering about the life and journey behind the familiar face on screen.

From TV Sets To Film Screens

Sanchita Ugale was part of a new generation of actors trying to make a mark across multiple formats.

She gained recognition for playing Diya Tandon in the long-running TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Viewers also saw her as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

As her career progressed, she landed the lead role of Sukoon opposite actor Sorab Bedi in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. The role helped her gain wider visibility among television audiences.

Sanchita's ambitions extended beyond daily soaps.

She also appeared in the historical film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. In the film, she played the younger version of Tara Rani. She was also part of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

For a young actor still early in her career, these projects suggested a path that was steadily opening up.

What Happened?

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of 14 June at Sanchita's residence in Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh said that Sanchita had allegedly locked herself inside her bedroom and hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. Family members and neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police later prepared an inquest report and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by her father, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The Question Everyone Is Asking

Why did Sanchita take her own life?

Right now, there is no confirmed answer.

Police have said that the exact reason behind the incident remains unknown and investigations are continuing from all possible angles. No official statement from the family has identified a cause.

Authorities have not announced any findings about a motive or circumstances that may have led to her death.