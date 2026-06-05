In an exclusive conversation with Brut in India, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks about failure, confidence, learning, work-life balance and the pressures faced by young people today.

India is the world’s fourth-largest economy and its most populous country, with nearly 400 million Gen Z citizens navigating an uncertain future shaped by artificial intelligence. During his visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke exclusively to Brut.

Speaking about leadership, Macron said confidence is often given by others and comes with responsibility. He said that each time he was overconfident, he made mistakes, including big mistakes, especially when he underestimated how his words or actions would be perceived.

On work-life balance, Macron said it is totally possible, but depends on willingness and organisation. He said practising sports is important as a form of prevention and to deal with anxiety and stress. He also spoke about the importance of culture, including reading, listening to music, taking time for oneself and for family. Balance, he said, sometimes requires compromise.

Macron spoke about the pressure faced by young people today. He said this generation is very well informed and under pressure because of climate change, biodiversity collapse, wars, lack of cooperation and technological transformation. He said this can make young people feel overwhelmed.

He described today’s youth as the most educated generation in history and said they will have more capacity if they cooperate. At the same time, he said young people have the right to innocence and should not feel they must carry the whole burden of the planet on their shoulders.

When asked what skills he would focus on if he were 25 years old today, Macron said he would develop skills in art and creation. He said people should identify where they take pleasure and where they are good. He described talent as something that holds a person’s attention longer than others.

Macron said the feeling that there is more to learn never goes away. He added that there are still skills he wants to learn, including data science.

His advice to young people was clear: To try, to fail and to try again. He said people rarely succeed the first time and that failure helps them learn about themselves, their circumstances and their journey in life.



Watch full interview:

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