Police have arrested Helia Fattahi's parents in Iran. A rights group says she was pregnant. What has been reported, and what does Iranian law provide?

Police in Sanandaj, western Iran, have arrested the parents of Helia Fattahi on suspicion of killing their daughter, according to Iran International, citing provincial criminal police chief Shahram Abdi.

The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights said Fattahi was two months pregnant and had told her family the previous week. It described her death as a so-called “honour” killing.

Police have not publicly confirmed the pregnancy or how she was killed, according to Iran International. The outlet reported that police, citing the parents' statements, described the motive as a family dispute.

What Happened To Helia Fattahi?

Hengaw reported that Fattahi died at her family home in the Naysar neighbourhood of Sanandaj, in Iran's Kurdistan province, on 21 November 2026.

The organisation identified her parents as Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi. Citing informed sources, it alleged that they forced her to swallow around 30 anticonvulsant pills, beat her and suffocated her with a pillow.

Hengaw also said the parents had visited a court to file a complaint that day. Its report did not specify the complaint's contents.

Police and Hengaw gave Fattahi's age as 19, according to Iran International. Another rights organisation, Hana, reported that she was 16, a discrepancy between the published accounts.

Why Is Her Death Being Described As A Suspected “Honour” Killing?

Hengaw and Hana linked the alleged killing to so-called family honour. Hengaw's account connected the circumstances to Fattahi's pregnancy following a relationship with a young man.

The term “honour” killing describes a killing committed to punish someone for a perceived breach of family or community expectations. The description reflects the alleged perpetrators' justification for violence.

In this case, the alleged motive remains a matter for investigation. The police account reported by Iran International referred to a family dispute without confirming the rights groups' account of the pregnancy.

What Legal Action Has Been Reported?

According to Iran International, Abdi said on 24 November that both parents confessed during questioning. The reports cited here describe arrests and alleged confessions, rather than a conviction or sentence.

What Does Iranian Law Say?

The UK Home Office's June 2025 country policy and information note says Iran's penal code does not specifically criminalise “honour” crimes. Such killings fall under homicide provisions, with exceptions that can affect punishment.

Under Article 301 of Iran's Islamic Penal Code, a father who kills his child, or a paternal grandfather who kills his grandchild, is exempt from qisas, or retribution in kind. In a murder case, qisas can involve execution. The paternal exemption does not extend to mothers.

Article 612 provides for three to 10 years' imprisonment in specified murder cases where qisas is not carried out, including where the killing disrupts public order and safety or risks encouraging further offending.

The exemption from qisas does not remove criminal liability. The provisions that apply in Fattahi's case, and any eventual punishment, would depend on court findings and each parent's proven role.

Other Cases Reported In November

Fattahi's death followed reports concerning two other young women and girls in Iran.

Hengaw reported that 23-year-old Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead at her birthday celebration in Gilan province on 18 November. It identified her former boyfriend as the alleged perpetrator and said she had refused to marry him. Iran International reported that police had not confirmed that motive.

Separately, 16-year-old schoolgirl Sogand Sayadi died following a fall from a building in Kermanshah. A teachers' union network said she had warned school staff that her father would kill her if she was sent home. According to Iran International, prosecutors said the circumstances were under investigation.

What Do The Reported Figures Show?

Iran International reported a media-based tally of at least 84 women and girls killed in Iran between 21 March and 13 October 2026. In 75 cases, the alleged perpetrator was someone the victim knew.

Twelve victims were under 18, including eight reportedly killed by fathers, brothers or other blood relatives. Iran International's separate report on Haghbin attributed the 84-case tally to the Emtedad news site.

The figures cover cases reported in the media during that period. They are not a comprehensive national total, a full-year figure or a count solely of “honour” killings.

What About The Bill To Protect Women From Violence?

Iran International reported on 24 November that a bill intended to protect women from violence had remained without enactment for more than 15 years, moving between government, parliament and other state bodies.

The Home Office note also identifies gaps in protection and sentencing exceptions affecting some perpetrators of family killings. Those concerns provide the legal context for the case, while the allegations about Fattahi's death remain subject to investigation and court proceedings.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who was Helia Fattahi?

She was a young woman from Sanandaj whose parents were arrested on suspicion of killing her. Police and Hengaw gave her age as 19; Hana reported that she was 16.

Was she pregnant?

Hengaw said she was two months pregnant. Police have not publicly confirmed that account, according to Iran International.

Why is the case being described as a suspected “honour” killing?

Rights groups used that description. Police, citing the parents, referred to a family dispute; the alleged motive has not been established by a court in the cited reports.

Were her parents arrested?

Yes. Iran International reported that the provincial criminal police chief confirmed their arrests and said both had confessed during questioning.

Does Iran have a specific offence of “honour” killing?

The Home Office note says the penal code does not specifically criminalise “honour” crimes. Such killings fall under homicide law, with exemptions affecting punishment in some circumstances.

Do both parents have the same exemption from qisas?

No. Article 301's paternal exemption applies to fathers and paternal grandfathers, not mothers. It does not remove criminal liability.

Do the 84 reported deaths represent Iran's total for 2026?

No. The tally covers media-reported cases between 21 March and 13 October 2026 and is not limited to suspected “honour” killings.