From Treating Silence As Consent To Allowing Domestic Violence: What Rules Does The Taliban Have For Women In Afghanistan?

A new Taliban rule treats a virgin girl’s silence as consent for marriage. Here’s a look at the restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan.

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What happens when silence is treated as consent?

In Afghanistan, a new Taliban rule says the “silence of a virgin girl” can count as consent for marriage.

The rule has sparked global criticism, especially in a country where women already live under multiple restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

From classrooms to public spaces, everyday life for Afghan women has changed dramatically over the past few years.

Here’s a look at some of the rules shaping their lives today.

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Silence As “Consent”

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has introduced a new 31-article family law decree called “Principles of Separation Between Spouses”, approved by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The decree says the silence of a “virgin girl” can be treated as consent for marriage.

The same provision does not apply to boys or previously married women.

The decree also allows child marriages in certain cases. Fathers and grandfathers can arrange such marriages if the groom is considered suitable and the dowry meets religious standards.

It also includes khiyar al-bulugh, which allows marriages arranged before puberty to be challenged after puberty through Taliban religious courts.

The law also gives Taliban judges powers in cases involving adultery accusations, religious conversion, missing husbands and separation disputes.

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School Stops At 12

One of the Taliban’s first major decisions after taking power was banning girls above the age of 12 from attending secondary school.

Teenage girls across Afghanistan were suddenly locked out of classrooms. Universities later shut their doors to women too.

For many girls, education simply ended overnight.

The Taliban initially claimed the bans were temporary. But more than three years later, most restrictions still remain.

This has created an entire generation of girls growing up without access to higher education, jobs or financial independence.

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No University, No Sports, Fewer Jobs

Women are also banned from universities and from playing sports in most organised settings.

The Taliban has removed women from many government jobs and limited their presence in public life. In some provinces, women say they can barely leave home without fear of questioning or punishment.

Beauty salons, which once offered women work opportunities and social spaces, have also been shut down.

The restrictions go beyond employment. They affect how women interact, socialise and participate in society.

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The “Mahram” Rule

Many Afghan women are expected to travel with a male guardian, known as a mahram.

This male chaperone could be a husband, brother, father or another close male relative.

Women may need a mahram for long-distance travel, healthcare visits or even routine activities depending on the province.

The rule makes basic independence difficult. Women who are widowed, unmarried or living alone can struggle to move freely.

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Dress Codes And Face Covering

The Taliban has also tightened rules around women’s clothing.

Women are encouraged or ordered to fully cover themselves in public, including their faces in several areas. Local enforcement varies across Afghanistan, but the pressure is widespread.

In Kabul, some women reportedly move around with partial face coverings. In stricter provinces, women say appearing in public at all has become difficult.

The changing rules create uncertainty because enforcement is not always consistent. Women often do not know what may trigger punishment.

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Physical Punishment Inside Marriage

Another Taliban regulation introduced in 2026 allows husbands to physically punish their wives and children as long as it does not result in broken bones, open wounds or visible bruises.

The Taliban says its rulings are based on Islamic Sharia law.

According to a translated version of the code shared by the Afghan Analysts Network, a husband is considered an offender only if the beating results in “a broken bone, or an open wound, or a black and blue wound”. In such cases, a judge can sentence him to 15 days in prison.

The decree also states that forcing animals like dogs or cockerels to fight can lead to a five-month prison sentence.

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A Healthcare Crisis Is Growing

One of the most worrying consequences is the effect on healthcare.

Afghanistan traditionally relies heavily on female healthcare workers to treat women patients. But with women barred from universities and medical training programmes, the future supply of female doctors, nurses and midwives is shrinking.

Recent restrictions on women studying nursing and midwifery have raised fears about rising maternal deaths, especially in rural areas where women may not be allowed treatment from male doctors.

Human rights groups and UN officials have repeatedly warned that these policies could create a long-term humanitarian crisis.

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Women Say They Feel “Erased”

The United Nations has described the Taliban’s treatment of women as possible “gender apartheid”. The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has also sought arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over alleged gender-based persecution.

The Taliban rejects these criticisms. Its leaders say they support women’s rights “within the framework of Islam”.

But many Muslim-majority countries allow women to study, work and participate in public life, making Afghanistan’s restrictions stand out globally.

For millions of Afghan girls, the issue is no longer just about rights on paper. It is about daily life, freedom and whether they are allowed to imagine a future for themselves at all.