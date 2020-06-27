back
Meet Indira Gandhi, The Iron Lady of India
On this day 44 years ago, she declared a state of emergency, plunging India into the darkest days of its democracy. This is her life story.
06/25/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:36 AM
- 80.8k
- 1.7k
- 142
134 comments
Makelesi W.06/27/2020 08:24
In her right she good and fight for truth I love her story . the Gandhi family they comes to Royal family they fight for the truth and help people iam not an Indian person but true spirit show it they born and grow up to lead the people in a good way peacefully to Indian people thank you bless you Gandhi family
Raj G.07/03/2019 05:38
Srinivas M.07/02/2019 05:41
She is very important for India,, in Pakistan war..Jai Indira .Jai Hind..
Monoj D.07/02/2019 04:20
She killed lacks of Hindus like sultan Mahmoud, why did she killed hindu sadhus? Why imergency was imposed? What about Rajan murder case, Nagarwala case? Why oppositions leaders including JP was behind the bar? She fought for muslims, war against Pakistan was only to establish her supremacy. There was nothing of patriotism.
Harsha G.07/01/2019 14:56
Please read about her completely and then talk the big big things.
Gs S.07/01/2019 11:10
Not the iron Lady... But probably the dictator lady of India
Bahuleyan K.07/01/2019 07:22
One of the Best Prime minister of India. O\ Was not a coward and was really for all classes of citizens. And Nationalised and gave job's & true safety and security to Nation and citizens without criminal background or monopoly by greedy Businessmen, corporations or other without over taxation on poor and middle classes. O\
Roseina D.06/30/2019 06:19
Indira Gandhi was popular n intelligent, graceful. Nowadays we have politicians whom ppl mistakenly think as ' popular' but are actually 'notoriously known.
Gururaj S.06/29/2019 19:27
Jimish D.06/29/2019 15:58
indira ko gaddar kehna gaddar shabd ka apman he..
Parimal B.06/29/2019 10:08
THE INDIANS SHAKTI HINDUTAVA SHAKTI GREATEST POWERFULL P M
Vasu R.06/29/2019 06:21
Wrong very wrong caption ,it should read the only he-man Indian Prime Minister vehemently hated by opponents but loved by general public !
Syed M.06/28/2019 19:52
She killed her own son,left her husband for power. Sikhs holy place at Amrstar destroyed and she paid for her mistakes.
Kiran T.06/28/2019 19:27
You people really don't like the Gandhis right?
Yogita K.06/28/2019 17:51
Iron lady my arse she sold the nation. Did nothing to advance India
Ganga V.06/28/2019 14:40
One of the most insecure politician - who broke the Indian National Congress - went back on promises guaranteed to erstwhile rulers - nationalising banks - insurance cos to prevent their funding other political parties Was under influence of her son Sanjay - who forced decisions on her. He has also been reported to have slapped her to have his way. Emergency and putting all opposition leaders behind bars - summarily punishing those who spoke agzinst her or even expressing an opinion. It was tragic to see established News media serve her needs with their tails tucked in . It was MAMTA banerjee at a national level . She was responsible for Bhinderwala- Khalistan movement when she was out of office to create problems for Janata Govt. Later could not control BINDARWALE leading to operation Blue Star and ultimately her end. Corruption - sycophancy - ad-hoc decisions - out of turn promotion of executives to suit her fancy were rampant during her tenure ALL BECAUSE ESTABLISHED CONGRESS LEADERS DID NOT HAVE GUTS TO STAND AND TELL HER SHE WAS WRONG IN NATIONS INTEREST. THEY CRAWLED WHEN ASKED TO BEND - SOME OF THEM ARE STILL AROUND Probably the loss of SIKH lifes in Blue Star and riots after her death would be a record for number life taken on account a one person..
Dipika L.06/28/2019 13:48
Indiraji was, is and shall remain forever the most beautiful Indian lady
Aakash J.06/28/2019 09:01
Veena N.06/28/2019 08:03
Ricky R.06/28/2019 05:36
