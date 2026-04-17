India
Politics

13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut backed the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha during a special session. She called the linkage of the Bill with the delimitation exercise a “constitutional necessity,” stressing that redrawing constituencies is crucial to ensure fair representation. Addressing criticism from Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and members of the Trinamool Congress, Ranaut pushed back on concerns over the Bill being rushed and the timing of its implementation. She argued that the government’s approach reflects urgency in delivering representation for women and dismissed objections raised by Opposition parties.
Published on
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?
To be continued
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?
India
Politics

13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut backed the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha during a special session. She called the linkage of the Bill with the delimitation exercise a “constitutional necessity,” stressing that redrawing constituencies is crucial to ensure fair representation. Addressing criticism from Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and members of the Trinamool Congress, Ranaut pushed back on concerns over the Bill being rushed and the timing of its implementation. She argued that the government’s approach reflects urgency in delivering representation for women and dismissed objections raised by Opposition parties.
Publié le
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?
À suivre
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?

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