13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut backed the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha during a special session. She called the linkage of the Bill with the delimitation exercise a “constitutional necessity,” stressing that redrawing constituencies is crucial to ensure fair representation. Addressing criticism from Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and members of the Trinamool Congress, Ranaut pushed back on concerns over the Bill being rushed and the timing of its implementation. She argued that the government’s approach reflects urgency in delivering representation for women and dismissed objections raised by Opposition parties.