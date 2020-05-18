back

“Dead” Teenager Returns To Escape Lockdown

How the lockdown made this “dead” teenager come back to life. 😮😮

05/18/2020 10:57 AM
  • 42.7k
  • 27

And even more

  1. 7:47

    Parcoursup : où en est la plateforme d'orientation des lycéens ?

  2. 5:41

    7 conseils pour bien vivre le télétravail

  3. 14:36

    Marine et François ont tout quitté pour vivre à la campagne

  4. 3:24

    Comment aider un proche qui souffre de dépression à en sortir

  5. 6:11

    Et si on repensait l'accouchement ?

  6. 3:51

    "Fermez bien vos sacs" : des éboueurs témoignent

19 comments

  • R C.
    4 days

    Miracle of the millennium 🙃🙃

  • Himanshu S.
    4 days

    Ye to hogaaaa!!!

  • Ashish J.
    6 days

    Did you miss “sabko dilli se bhagaya jaa raha tha”?

  • Shivaraj M.
    6 days

    North Karnataka Special Poha *Hubballi Avalakki / Poha* Available *@Amazon.in* 🌍 Place your order from anywhere, anytime and get it delivered. Watch the video to make it more delicious: https://youtu.be/NNxujQBr4R8 Order can be placed for 3 Kg's, 4 Kg's and 5 Kg's. Order by clicking on these below links. 3Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/yat5nflp 4 Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/yasxf65w 5 Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/ybwuv54f Search with any of the following keywords on Amazon.in 🌍: "special poha", "hubballi avalakki", "hubballi poha", "special avalakki", "karnataka avalakki", "north karnataka poha", "medium special poha", "medium poha" #hubballiAvalakki #northKarnatakaSpecialMediumPoha #amazon #stayhome #staysafe #eathealthy

  • Omm J.
    7 days

    Guys watch this hilarious video 😂🤣 https://youtu.be/-4fOQJFcc2M

  • Tanuj B.
    05/18/2020 23:36

    What if the whole coronavirus plot was written by almighty just for this case to get solved

  • ഖാമി ത.
    05/18/2020 15:10

    Mysterious case 🤔

  • Mahadev S.
    05/18/2020 14:54

    lol he may have murdered and ran

  • Srikant P.
    05/18/2020 13:46

    ❤❤❤

  • Chandra S.
    05/18/2020 13:12

    Asalu bharatha bhumilo puttadamein oka adrustam nikrustalaku telisichavadu anduke papalu chasthunnaru

  • पंडित न.
    05/18/2020 12:49

    This video now conclude that lockdown has different effect on people. For some it is time to enhance and for some it has given new life.

  • Nataraj B.
    05/18/2020 12:41

    What does the dobi uncle got to say on this ??? The one who runs real estate business ??????

  • Praveen T.
    05/18/2020 12:25

    "Lockdowns also bring people back to their almamater.." A new lesson...

  • Adi H.
    05/18/2020 11:24

    see end 😂😉

  • Kishore K.
    05/18/2020 11:18

    Anuj Dhar paaji dekhna jara.....

  • S K.
    05/18/2020 11:10

    Feelings worth reading... It's worth your 3 mins... Read & give your reaction on the original post... https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3042102442522289&id=100001676898112

  • Mekar W.
    05/18/2020 11:03

    Next episode of Crime patrol

  • Bhuwan J.
    05/18/2020 11:01

    https://youtu.be/ZT628hqmS-c

  • Brut India
    05/18/2020 10:51

    The lockdown has helped others like Uday return home. Here are more persons who went missing and who were then found and sent home: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/patna/lockdown-helps-police-trace-missing-persons/articleshow/75634901.cms