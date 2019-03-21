back

16-Year-Old Kashmiri Awarded Military Prize for Bravery

Irfan Ramzan Sheikh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra award for his bravery fighting off militants who attacked his home in Kashmir. 🎖

03/21/2019 3:54 AM
  • 2.3m
  • 296

235 comments

  • Mohammad A.
    06/08/2019 15:02

    Pata nahi kashmir m shanti kab aayngi,

  • Ebrahem E.
    04/25/2019 05:12

    They never hurt any civilian without reason. Propaganda by hinduvata and Indian media. We are proud of our rebels.

  • Dhananjay B.
    04/21/2019 18:55

    I proud of irfan.. We doing god nd bervery job god bless you

  • Zaid S.
    04/21/2019 07:15

    Bakwass

  • Umair Q.
    04/21/2019 06:36

    Jhot boht acha bol lyte ho

  • Tariq R.
    04/21/2019 04:38

    Mukiber sala

  • Waqar A.
    04/20/2019 18:50

    I am confused!!! Who is fooooool???

  • Reyaz M.
    04/20/2019 18:31

    Kash ye sach hota

  • Jim M.
    04/20/2019 05:34

    Real hero of my country

  • KHurram R.
    04/19/2019 17:19

    Ha ha t

  • Firdous A.
    04/19/2019 14:17

    Lanti hidu

  • Firdous A.
    04/19/2019 14:15

    Yeh sala mukbir hoga.. Hamari mujahid bye kabi kessi innoxent ko nahi marain gay

  • Rishi S.
    04/19/2019 14:03

    Who's he

  • Sk M.
    04/18/2019 16:42

    Legend.of.muslim

  • Nipul D.
    04/18/2019 16:15

    Thanks

  • Fareed H.
    04/17/2019 19:04

    Ma shallha bhai bhoot khoab subanallah bhai aap ko Fareed Hussain salam karta ha

  • Ayaan K.
    04/17/2019 10:44

    Hahha. Nice Bollywood move

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:59

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • MeEr N.
    04/17/2019 05:31

    Chutiya hai ya herami Iss k baap b herami the aur ya b herami hai Land mera hero hai ya Dramabaazi kark india Kashmiriu k dil jeetna chahta hai Lkn ya kbi b qayamat tak possible nhi hai Till the end we want freedom Free Kashmir Free Kashmir

  • MeEr N.
    04/17/2019 05:27

    Land sab India k drama hai