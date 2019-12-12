5 Deadly Fires in India

The Delhi Anaj Mandi fire left at least 43 dead and several people critically injured. Here are five other fire tragedies that shook the nation. 🔥
দীপ চ.5 days
Where is "AMRI Hospital-kolkata" fire case in 2011... 89 people were killed...
Brut India6 days
The Anaj Mandi Fire says a lot about the illegal child labour in the national capital: https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/national/delhi-fire-highlights-child-labour-trafficking
Brian R.6 days
Why the inappropriate music accompanying the tragedies?
Md R.6 days
What about surat fire incident
Diki G.7 days
God blessed your all family member's god shaved both of you teek care🙏🙏🙏