5 Deadly Fires in India

The Delhi Anaj Mandi fire left at least 43 dead and several people critically injured. Here are five other fire tragedies that shook the nation. 🔥

12/12/2019 5:30 AM
5 comments

  • দীপ চ.
    5 days

    Where is "AMRI Hospital-kolkata" fire case in 2011... 89 people were killed...

  • Brut India
    6 days

    The Anaj Mandi Fire says a lot about the illegal child labour in the national capital: https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/national/delhi-fire-highlights-child-labour-trafficking

  • Brian R.
    6 days

    Why the inappropriate music accompanying the tragedies?

  • Md R.
    6 days

    What about surat fire incident

  • Diki G.
    7 days

    God blessed your all family member's god shaved both of you teek care🙏🙏🙏