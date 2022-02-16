A Kashmir cop and his missing son

The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
Tushar K.17/02/2022 15:48
Mulla Ma#@$
Suresh K.17/02/2022 14:42
Dear Dar, for your sake and Kashmiris sake don't join militancy. India as a country has a good track record of cracking and solving militancy. Your life will be wasted for some political agenda. If you are interested in serving people, join politics and strengthen democracy in Kashmir.
Lima N.17/02/2022 14:22
So sad to see the hopelessness of a mother . All she wants is for her son to become a doctor like any other mother and only at 17 the boy seems to be missing . Hope there is a happy end to this for the sake of the poor mother .
Soaliha N.17/02/2022 11:27
Kitna jhoot dikhate ho...InshaAllah hindustan barbad hoga
Brut India17/02/2022 08:46
The State Investigation Agency carried out multiple raids in Kashmir valley and arrested 10 alleged militant supporters of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), officials said on Wednesday. The agency said the module had been active in recruiting young persons, arranging finances, transporting weapons in south and central Kashmir, besides providing other logistic support. More here: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/10-overground-workers-of-jaish-e-mohammed-arrested-in-jammu-and-kashmir-police/article65055072.ece
Khawaja N.17/02/2022 08:17
They have no other choice the way they are humiliated by security forces it is the best choice they have
Amos M.17/02/2022 04:02
Go home kid and do better in life .PL find him and counsel him to get a career and job.
Satybhama S.16/02/2022 20:43
Brut they are not Kashmiri, they are musalmaan occupying Kashmir. Kashmiri Pundits are Kashmiris. Kashmiri Pundits will never, never join terrorists only musalmaan join terrorists.
Wakas A.16/02/2022 19:25
Another false flag event in the making like pulwama.
Binu S.16/02/2022 17:59
Hope he gets back home soon