Ahmedabad Locals Accuse Police Of Violence

Suman K.2 hours
Cops are right....if they let people roam in containment zone what's the point of all efforts to stop COVID spread...BRUT find something which makes sense...u r always anti India and want to spread venom between people here...🤮
Ayesha A.3 hours
Yes his is incredible India 🇮🇳
Syed H.4 hours
Bastard police
Syed H.4 hours
I will never believe indian police ever in Sha Allah they will pay for this brutality sooner or later. They forget they also have their own families
Clifford D.5 hours
Another few examples of the Indian police...what's happening???🤬🤬🤬
Mushtaq H.7 hours
Jalim police
Sameer K.8 hours
shame on you
Vinit C.11 hours
Brut just dont shoot air bullets. Go on ground and investigate the reality. Always there is action of any reaction. You just do focus your camera on reaction not on action.
Sabia A.13 hours
‘You’re a police officer get your s***** ass off that chair and stand straight like a proper police officer you cowards’! These greedy pigs are trained to sit on their lazy fat ass instead of being a police officer and a servant to the country! Its an insult on the title and the uniform, these sick type of people and countries are so corrupted coz of their PMs who give the upper hand to low lives like these liars and dogs! Money can make a human into a puppet in seconds once the puppet is in the wrong puppeteers hands! (My words may seem harsh, but I am sure a true human must feel this way too)!
Kamala K.13 hours
Police insan hai ke haiwan
Ayoub M.15 hours
আজকে মানবাধিকার সংগঠন গুলো কোথায় তারা কি এগুলো দেখে না
Farooq K.16 hours
ये कुत्ते पुलिस वाले नहीं हैं भगवा आतंकी संगठन के है इन हरामियों की नस्ल बर्बाद हो जाए और इन हरामियों को कोरोना हो जाए ये कुत्ते मुसलमानों से नफ़रत करते हैं और दलितों से भी ये मुल्क बर्बाद करने पर तुले हैं
Abdul A.16 hours
Sarkarordarkota.allkare.adichukollan.
Md Z.16 hours
Stupid police .he is layer
Md Z.16 hours
Beta only muslim. Right.not hindu.beyadho police.
Floyd F.17 hours
I think cops forget ethics after they leave police academy 😡
N A.17 hours
All lies by the Police Officer, bloody Barbarians, worst than Animals
Kan J.17 hours
Hizaru ke force hai Indian police n da most hateful part they still use n c partially btwn Hindu n Muslim, btwn Sikh n Christians, n so n so etc.... Such a shame to live in dis hell democratic country..
Abu A.18 hours
We have to live together. Spread peace.
Bliss B.19 hours
But we should think for the police too publics are not cooperating with the police and govt. Law and order viruse infected rate have been increasing more and more and for this long the police are doing the duty without peaceful sleep at night and warm food how long will they do to control not to step out side without a very good reasons or emergency.??