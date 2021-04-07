back

Angry Students Protest Covid-19 Restrictions

The Bihar Police had to face furious students when they tried to shut down coaching centres in Sasaram to enforce Covid-19 restrictions.

07/04/2021 9:11 AMupdated: 07/04/2021 9:13 AM
  • 93.2K
  • 140

And even more

  1. 6:51

    The life of Amanda Gorman

  2. 4:08

    A year into the pandemic, here's what school looks like around the world

  3. 5:58

    The life of Megan Thee Stallion

  4. 4:21

    The story of Rodney King

  5. 3:34

    Death of Daniel Prude sparks new wave of protests

  6. 3:49

    Story of the Chicago Seven

123 comments

  • Rajshree Y.
    an hour

    https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=234591021582617&id=107935787581475&scmts=scwspsdd

  • Mànìsh K.
    3 hours

    Bjp leaders be like - ye bachhe nhi hai ye Deshdrohi hai

  • Peter L.
    11 hours

    very hardworking students.

  • Pankaj A.
    13 hours

    Tere ko madarchod goli Mar de na chahiye

  • Moon K.
    13 hours

    Corona ho jayga School m Election rally m nhi hoga Bengal Assam south m election bahut badi badi rally ho rhi h waha bach jayenge Coaching tuition m nhi bachenge... Hahhahaha Ye corona virus siksha ka dushman h BJP rally ka dost h. Waah waah

  • Sawud A.
    13 hours

    You had done a great job👍

  • Arya S.
    16 hours

    Rickshaw chalwayega Bihar sarkar

  • Jyoti D.
    16 hours

    How senseless

  • Shabb S.
    19 hours

    If they do such protest in Kashmir they would have lost there eyes

  • Gknancy D.
    21 hours

    Let them die if they don't want to follow or listen government rules How unruly

  • Mohd R.
    21 hours

    दिन में भीड़ - रात में कर्फ्यू ये तो ऐसा हुआ जख्म आंड पे - मलहम गांड पे 😆😆😆

  • Mohd R.
    21 hours

    बस करो लोगों को पागल बनाने का धंधा !! अगर कोरोना वास्तव में इतना घातक होता, तो देश के सभी भिखारी मर जाते, क्योंकि उनके पास कोई सुविधा नहीं हैं !! बाकी मेरे देश के लोग समझदार हैं🙏🙏

  • Mohd R.
    21 hours

    अगर आप कार में अकेले हैं तो मास्क लगाएं वरना कोरोना का डर है। लेकिन आप मोदी व शाह की रैली में जा सकते है, कोरोना वहां नही आएगा।

  • Rahul J.
    a day

    Chunao karwa lo inse bas. Apne desh me Election hi sab kch hai.

  • Mahesh B.
    a day

    This main ajenda of CongRSS leader Modiji to destroy entire country...🙏

  • Rtadhwaja K.
    a day

    Assembly bhi ho aao bhai 1 baar!

  • Rajen B.
    a day

    bihar ki mitti me kuch to alag ha, har andolan ki suruaat yahi se hoti ha.

  • Kumar G.
    a day

    Just relating something with Kashmir.

  • Jay M.
    a day

    No lockdown

  • Raman S.
    a day

    Good u voted modi u deserve it no pitY

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.