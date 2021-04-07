back
Angry Students Protest Covid-19 Restrictions
The Bihar Police had to face furious students when they tried to shut down coaching centres in Sasaram to enforce Covid-19 restrictions.
07/04/2021 9:11 AMupdated: 07/04/2021 9:13 AM
123 comments
Rajshree Y.an hour
Mànìsh K.3 hours
Bjp leaders be like - ye bachhe nhi hai ye Deshdrohi hai
Peter L.11 hours
very hardworking students.
Pankaj A.13 hours
Tere ko madarchod goli Mar de na chahiye
Moon K.13 hours
Corona ho jayga School m Election rally m nhi hoga Bengal Assam south m election bahut badi badi rally ho rhi h waha bach jayenge Coaching tuition m nhi bachenge... Hahhahaha Ye corona virus siksha ka dushman h BJP rally ka dost h. Waah waah
Sawud A.13 hours
You had done a great job👍
Arya S.16 hours
Rickshaw chalwayega Bihar sarkar
Jyoti D.16 hours
How senseless
Shabb S.19 hours
If they do such protest in Kashmir they would have lost there eyes
Gknancy D.21 hours
Let them die if they don't want to follow or listen government rules How unruly
Mohd R.21 hours
दिन में भीड़ - रात में कर्फ्यू ये तो ऐसा हुआ जख्म आंड पे - मलहम गांड पे 😆😆😆
Mohd R.21 hours
बस करो लोगों को पागल बनाने का धंधा !! अगर कोरोना वास्तव में इतना घातक होता, तो देश के सभी भिखारी मर जाते, क्योंकि उनके पास कोई सुविधा नहीं हैं !! बाकी मेरे देश के लोग समझदार हैं🙏🙏
Mohd R.21 hours
अगर आप कार में अकेले हैं तो मास्क लगाएं वरना कोरोना का डर है। लेकिन आप मोदी व शाह की रैली में जा सकते है, कोरोना वहां नही आएगा।
Rahul J.a day
Chunao karwa lo inse bas. Apne desh me Election hi sab kch hai.
Mahesh B.a day
This main ajenda of CongRSS leader Modiji to destroy entire country...🙏
Rtadhwaja K.a day
Assembly bhi ho aao bhai 1 baar!
Rajen B.a day
bihar ki mitti me kuch to alag ha, har andolan ki suruaat yahi se hoti ha.
Kumar G.a day
Just relating something with Kashmir.
Jay M.a day
No lockdown
Raman S.a day
Good u voted modi u deserve it no pitY