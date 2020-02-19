Bengaluru Man's Special Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs
Jai hind
Oh kafer jailde tio be on koi tu sah mila ga
Real great respect... jaihind
Speechless!!!!. U hv done great job
Super lyk ...
. My
Have no words for the work you have done Jai Hind
Jay hindi😓😔😔
HAMARA SALAAM
JABTAK YE SOORAJ CHAND RAHEGA , JABTAK TUMHARA NAAM RAHEGA
JAI HIND
Salute you brother.... excellent gesture....God bless you
Salute to you Sir
Great Job Sir 👏
The earthen urn containing ashes and soil of all victims of the terrorists suicidal bombing Pulwama be placed permanently in front of the Indian gate so that it keeps sending message to all concerned that it will not be immersed with all due national honour in the river Ganga untill the country do not settle full account of this massacre by taking extreme act of vengeance with the main culprit whoever had the hands on it or entirely responsible for this cowardly act of this gruesome murder of our innocent unarmed jawans on that ill fated day.
Salute to the heroic figure brother from Kerala who had conceived this thought and made it possible. JAI JAWAN JAI HIND. BANDE MATARAM.
Jadhav was among the many Indians who have paid their respects to the Pulwama martyrs:
Salute to you sir
He is a real patriot to the nation
Great salute sir
Jai Bharat ki Sena
Good job
Salute to the Hero👍
