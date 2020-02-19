back

Bengaluru Man's Special Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs

This Bengaluru man visited the home of every CRPF jawan killed in the Pulwama attack. He was on the road for nearly a year.

02/18/2020 6:30 PMupdated: 02/19/2020 11:53 AM
36 comments

  • Sunder T.
    3 days

    Jai hind

  • Khalnaik N.
    5 days

    Oh kafer jailde tio be on koi tu sah mila ga

  • Krishna K.
    5 days

    Real great respect... jaihind

  • Ravindra K.
    6 days

    Speechless!!!!. U hv done great job

  • Kushal S.
    6 days

    Super lyk ...

  • Kavita K.
    6 days

    . My

  • Kamal B.
    6 days

    Have no words for the work you have done Jai Hind

  • Yaari H.
    6 days

    Jay hindi😓😔😔

  • Masroor Q.
    6 days

    HAMARA SALAAM JABTAK YE SOORAJ CHAND RAHEGA , JABTAK TUMHARA NAAM RAHEGA JAI HIND

  • Jothi L.
    6 days

    Salute you brother.... excellent gesture....God bless you

  • Varin A.
    6 days

    Salute to you Sir

  • Pramod N.
    6 days

    Great Job Sir 👏

  • Gyaltsen B.
    6 days

    The earthen urn containing ashes and soil of all victims of the terrorists suicidal bombing Pulwama be placed permanently in front of the Indian gate so that it keeps sending message to all concerned that it will not be immersed with all due national honour in the river Ganga untill the country do not settle full account of this massacre by taking extreme act of vengeance with the main culprit whoever had the hands on it or entirely responsible for this cowardly act of this gruesome murder of our innocent unarmed jawans on that ill fated day. Salute to the heroic figure brother from Kerala who had conceived this thought and made it possible. JAI JAWAN JAI HIND. BANDE MATARAM.

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Jadhav was among the many Indians who have paid their respects to the Pulwama martyrs:

  • Vivek B.
    6 days

    Salute to you sir

  • Aabid W.
    6 days

    He is a real patriot to the nation

  • Madhumitha S.
    6 days

    Great salute sir

  • Rita K.
    6 days

    Jai Bharat ki Sena

  • Mary S.
    6 days

    Good job

  • Margaret M.
    6 days

    Salute to the Hero👍