back

Cop Saves Man From Slipping Under Moving Train

When will we learn to be careful on trains? 🚊😱

04/02/2019 2:09 AM
  • 2.9m
  • 2.5k

And even more

  1. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  2. Only God Can Save Delhi From Pollution?

  3. A Burst Cylinder, A Train On Fire

  4. Three-Year-Old Escapes 35Ft Fall From Balcony

  5. Angry Driver Rams Car Into Crowd

  6. Toll Plaza Woman Staffer Fights Violent Driver

2337 comments

  • Subham K.
    08/19/2019 08:50

    Baap ra salute hai es Police wale ko

  • Suvankar C.
    08/05/2019 07:37

    Ohhhhh I sellute you sir again and again

  • Jayaprakashnarayan J.
    08/01/2019 12:47

    I proud of u brother Thanks a lot

  • Naresh P.
    08/01/2019 06:32

    Jay hind Sir

  • Susanne T.
    07/31/2019 11:44

    Wow - was he lucky to have policemen with very good reactions nearby!

  • Muskhan B.
    07/30/2019 13:58

    good job, thank you for saving a life

  • Charm S.
    07/30/2019 06:10

    Good man 👍

  • Gore G.
    07/28/2019 09:31

    ਗੁਡ ਜੀ

  • Rohit K.
    07/27/2019 21:20

    Hats off to this policeman.

  • Zahed A.
    07/26/2019 19:46

    Hats soft to you sir

  • Ramesh M.
    07/26/2019 15:17

    Thanks

  • Saima S.
    07/26/2019 08:28

    Good job man

  • Jillian F.
    07/25/2019 23:15

    Good samartain

  • Rajendra S.
    07/24/2019 01:09

    Good sar

  • Antonijoseph
    07/23/2019 05:40

    நல்ல உள்ளம் கொண்ட இந்தியனை பாராட்டுகிறேன்

  • Charles M.
    07/22/2019 11:03

    The Police man done a great job, quick think great activity

  • Rajendren M.
    07/22/2019 06:08

    Nice job sir

  • Gopinath T.
    07/22/2019 05:56

    Thanks to rpf

  • Farithul N.
    07/18/2019 21:39

    Great super sir

  • Maxie D.
    07/17/2019 18:26

    Yes really